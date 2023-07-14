The son killed the mother to get the father’s attention

LAHORE: A shooting incident took place in Sabzazar in which armed accused on a motorcycle attacked and injured a nurse working in a private hospital. The woman was rushed to hospital for medical attention but died on June 8 after seven days of treatment.

The victim was identified as Kanwal Zehra. After completing the procedure, the police handed over the body to the heirs for burial and started the investigation.

The police got the CCTV footages of the cameras installed on the routes of the attackers and prepared sketches of the accused. After geo-fencing the crime scene, the police managed to reach the accused.

The SIO said that they have arrested three accused involved in the murder of Kanwal Zahra, who have been identified as Mudassar, Gulbaz and Shahid and the accused have also confessed to the murder. Gulbaz and Shahid are hired killers while Mudassar is the stepson of the deceased. In their confessional statement, Gulbaz and Shahid told the police that Mudassar gave four lakh rupees, arms and a motorcycle to get his stepmother killed. According to the accused, the victim was shot while going home.

The SIO said that the third accused in the murder, Mudassar, who is the stepson of the deceased, is a student of LLB. Mudassar told the police that his father, Khalid Malik alias Doctor, also worked in the same hospital where the deceased worked.

According to Mudassar, his father remarried the deceased and thereafter forgot his first wife and children. The accused said that to get the father’s attention, he planned the murder along with Gulbaz and Shahid.

The SIO said that on identifying the accused, the police have recovered the pistol and the motorcycle used in the murder. The accused will be produced in court soon.

