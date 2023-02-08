Around 9 in the morning of this Tuesday, February 8, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec) announced that it released the man convicted of murder Jorge Luis Alfonso López, alias El Gatico, son of the controversial businesswoman of the chance Enilce López, known as alias “La Gata”.

The order obeyed a directive issued by the Fifth Execution Court of Barranquilla, the city where one of the famous criminal’s sons was being held, specifically in the El Bosque prison. There, he was serving his sentence of almost 30 years after being accused of being responsible for the murder of journalist Rafael Enrique Prins, Édgar Carrasquilla and businessman Yamil Kassen, in Magangué, in the department of Bolívar.

“In the exit ticket, issued by Inpec, it is ensured that” the temporary suspension of the application of the penalty faced by Jorge Luis López is decreed due to this process and until the work as peace facilitator is carried out, according to for the reasons stated. Consequently, issue a release order only on account of this process ”, reads the image that granted El Gatico the exit.

His departure, in less than an hour, generated a harsh controversy because several media outlets in the country reported that the subject’s release was ordered by the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda. This, despite the fact that the national government, on multiple occasions, had said that to become peace managers, which is what the subject would do, one should not have convictions for crimes such as those of El Gatico.

As soon as the subject stepped on his release, which was ordered on February 2, Danilo Rueda’s press office described as “false” that they had to do with the individual’s release from prison and announced that, in the next hours, they will give an official pronouncement.

The affirmations that El Gatico will be a peace manager in the government of President Gustavo Petro gained more force because, through a resolution that Rueda recently issued, it was ensured that the son of the criminal who would have given money to the campaign of former president Álvaro Uribe he would become the government’s peace manager.

Moreover, in the same exit ticket, issued by the aforementioned court that is part of the Superior Council of the Judiciary, it is mentioned that the Presidency of the Republic itself issued Resolution 075 of December 22, 2022, issued by the Administrative Department of the Presidency, where it is authorized to lift the measures against the murderer.

“Through – this resolution El Gatico – is delegated as facilitator of the peace processes with illegal armed groups organized in Colombia; That is why, he argues, he must be willing to mobilize and hold the different meetings that are required to subdue these armed groups. Consequently, he requests the lifting of the restrictive measures that weigh against him, to carry out the work, ”says the 5-page document.

Even citing the Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, it is assured that the son of La Gata, who is also prosecuted for alleged money laundering and homicides, will contribute “in the assigned work of verifying the real will for peace and reinsertion to life civil society, as well as the real desire to bring the organized armed groups to justice,” the resolution states.

From the Inpec, in addition, they announced that the freedom of the subject was communicated to them on the morning of this Tuesday, February 8 and recalled their judicial transfer: “Mr. López was in house arrest since October 14, 2021. The deprived of liberty has already been notified of the judicial decision and the corresponding procedure has already been carried out for this purpose, ”indicated Inpec. with Infobae

Related