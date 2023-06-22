Home » The ‘son of the Concorde’ begins to be ‘born’ after a series of agreements
The 'son of the Concorde' begins to be 'born' after a series of agreements

The ‘son of the Concorde’ begins to be ‘born’ after a series of agreements

The American company Boom Supersonic signed a series of agreements on Tuesday with leading companies in the sector, such as Leonardo, Aernnova and Aciturri, for the design and manufacture of the first supersonic passenger plane that will take to the skies after the Concorde, the entity reports on its website. Web.

Spain’s Aernnova and Aciturri will design the wings and tail, respectively, Boom announced at the Paris Air Show.

The Italian company Leonardo, for its part, will support the project as the main person in charge of the engineering of the structural components of the fuselage.

Boom expects the planes to be ready for commercial use in 2029 and already has 130 orders and commitments from companies such as United, American Airlines and Japan Airlines, local media reported.

Construction of a factory in North Carolina, USA, has already started, and work is underway on a second production line to double capacity.

The aircraft, called Overture, will have capacity for between 65 and 80 passengers and will fly at a speed of Mach 1.7, that is, approximately 2,000 kilometers per hour.

It is expected to be able to fly from New York to London in 3.5 hours, instead of the average 7 hours it takes for current airline planes to do so.

The planes will use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which can be produced from biowaste, instead of fossil fuels.

Overture has been dubbed ‘the son of the Concorde’, as the successor to the latest supersonic passenger jet, which was jointly developed by the UK and France. The Anglo-French project was scrapped after the fatal accident at Charles de Gaulle airport in July 2000 that killed 113 people. with RT

