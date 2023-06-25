The Son – The drama with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern from today on Prime Video

Available from today – June 25 – on Prime Video The Son, second work by Florian Zeller which tells of a delicate father / son relationship. In the cast Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins.

The Son – acclaimed second feature by Florian Zeller – has conquered audiences and critics since its presentation, in competition, at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. After the passage in theaters, the drama is available from today – June 25th – in the catalogue Prime Video, exclusive. So let’s find out some details of the project.

The Son – Plot and cast of the drama by Florian Zeller

Il seventeen-year-old Nicholastwo years after his parents’ divorce, he decides to go and live with his fatherPeter, and his new girlfriend, Beth, who just gave birth to a baby boy. In fact, the boy finds solace for his depression only in childhood memories – of which his father is constantly present – and his mother is no longer able to handle the situation. Peter then tries to take care of his son the way he would have wanted his father to behave, juggling between his new family and theopportunity for an important political career in Washington. Trying to make up for past mistakes, man however, he loses sight of Nicholas’ futurerisking compromising their relationship forever.

The Son: The Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD

The absolute protagonist of the project is a monumental Hugh Jackmanwho returns to the drama genre after Bad Education by Cory Finley. In an ever-changing career between genres and styles – Jackman has starred in comedies, thrillers, musicals and comics, playing the role of Wolverine – the actor packs the most authentic performance of his filmography – many would have wanted him nominated for an Oscarin place of the young Paul Mescal (After sun) or the always perfect Bill Nighy (Living). Next to him, the presence of Laura Dern – which in the same year returns to lend body and voice to Ellie Slatter in Jurassic World – Domination – e Vanessa Kirby – rising star known to the general public for the series The Crown e Pieces of a Womanexpected in the biopic Napoleon by Ridley Scott and in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte unoin cinemas from July 12. Zen McGrath he plays young Nicholas instead. They then complete the cast Hugh Quarshie, Danielle Lewis, William Hope, Shin-Fei Chen, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Erick Hayden, Rachel Handshaw ed Anthony Hopkins – who returns to collaborate with the director afterwards The Father – Nothing is as it seemswhich earned him his second Academy Award, at the age of 84. The Son is taken from the play The son – also written by Florian Zeller, third act of a trilogy which also includes The mother e The father – and was adapted for the big screen by Zeller himself, together with Christopher Hampton. An unmissable appointment, therefore, not only for fans of Hugh Jackman but also for fans of intense family drama – with delicate and fragile relationships between parents and children at the centre. Appointment therefore from today – June 25th – your Prime Video.