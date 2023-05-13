“The son who killed me by the Army”

Although many families will remember and celebrate Mother’s Day with joy, there are painful truths in Huila, such as the destruction of homes due to extrajudicial killings known as false positives. Esther Julia’s life is one of thousands of stories of resilience, marked by loss and pain.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

Asking God for strength and praying, that will be the way to cope with Mother’s Day for Esther Julia Trujillo Fiesco, a woman born on March 8, 1951 in the municipality of La Plata, western Huila, and who counts, among tears and smiles, as her life has become a story of resilience.

And it has not been easy, he lost his mother when he was very young, he remembers. Then she was a victim of domestic violence for more than a decade by her sentimental partner, which marked her life with memories due to the physical attacks, of which she was a victim, along with her eleven children.

However, the most bitter memory that clouds her heart and her eyes, at 72 years of age, is due to the State, the same one that should have protected her, but on the contrary, took away her joy, after the extrajudicial execution of her son Winter Jackson Trujillo Trujillo, in events that occurred in the municipality of Garzón, when he was 26 years old at the hands of the 26th Infantry Battalion -Cacique Pigoanza.

After the murder of your son in a false positive, what do you think of Mother’s Day?

For me it’s something sacred but since I lost my mother and my children, it’s mostly sad, because today I don’t have them. The only one who accompanied me until 10 years ago was my father. For me, mothers are something very sacred, because they never leave you even if they have left this world.

Esther Julia Trujillo Fiesco, a native of La Plata, Huila, has a history of resilience marked by false positives. Photos Gloria Camargo

What was your mom and dad’s name?

My mother was called Ismaelina Fiesco and my father Eladio Trujillo

What do you remember about your son Winter Jackson?

First it makes me sad, because first of all my son was killed by the army, and he was very aware of me since I was little. When I worked washing other people’s clothes and also worked in family homes cleaning and eating, many times I left the clothes soapy and when I arrived, he was the one who left them ready for me. He was very much at home. For example, even though he was a flower, since he was a child, since he began to walk, he would pick it up and give it to me and say that it was for all his brothers. We had dreams such as having a small business like a convenience store or a store, that’s what we wanted to do with it.

How did the events happen?

He was 26 years old when he was assassinated. These events occurred in the municipality of Garzón, on the Río Loro side, on April 6, 2007, a Good Friday. That is the other pain that I keep in me. Psychologically, the truth is, the only thing that keeps me going is work. It doesn’t fit my head that the people one should believe and trust are the most murderous. He was assassinated in that municipality because he had gone there to see the plaza and after a month and a half of being there was when the Army caught him and told him that they were going to have him in their sights before Easter Week and on Good Friday he was they killed They didn’t put him in uniform, they just put a gun on him and they put the gun in his right hand, and he wasn’t right-handed, he was left-handed like me.

Have you had justice after the murder of your son?

I have not had justice for that. Some people tell me that after what happened and because of my age, I should already have help or reparation from the government, but to date nothing has happened and I have not received help of any kind. The truth is that whenever I arrive at an office, they tell me to wait or something like that, then I tell the truth instead of looking around, which for me is pain, sadness and bitterness, I prefer to go knocking on doors to give me even the wash of pots so I can earn my mouthful of food.

Winter Jackson Trujillo Trujillo was assassinated by the Army attached to the Infantry Battalion No. 26 -Cacique Pigoanza in Garzón in 2007.

Doña Esther, but the death of her son has not been the only loss she has had to face in recent years. What happened to the rest of her family?

I lost three beings, it can be said that in a row, because I had lost my mother, from a very young age. My father died of moral grief, because my son was always looking out for him, at least he saw that he didn’t come to have lunch, breakfast or drink his red wine, and he packed up the red wine and took it to where my father was. And the brother (his other son of his) often remembered his brother and sometimes began to drink, until he was run over by a taxi. I do not deny it, he used to drink but he was not an alcoholic or addicted to drink.

How have you managed to overcome, in a certain way, these losses?

The people you should lean on are the ones who have committed so many murders, but everything remains there because they are the white-collar ones, so I thank many people from my town, who saw me go by and were careful and they took me out from the cemetery where my old people and my children are. Several people took me out of the cemetery. Once I left with a pot and a chisel, and I went like that for a long time until a neighbor told me that someone else needed someone to help in the kitchen. I kept was in the cemetery or locked up crying.

You are a believing person, what do you say to God?

Only if one takes hold of God’s hand and surrenders to him can one survive. I say this from experience. That has been my driving force, although sometimes I look at the sky and say to my God, “Lord, you who are there and who look at all of us, who know the feelings of each one of us, why do you have me anymore? in this world?”.

And the rest of your family?

Nobody accompanies me now, only God and the Virgin. I have three daughters, but they have their jobs and their children, and I don’t have, as I say, the son who was most attentive to me, who was my son Winter. It is very sad. Sometimes I ask, how many mothers are there in this world that, because of the Army or the Police, suffer the same thing that I suffer? it happens to us a lot; two three four?

Ismaelina Fiesco and Eladio Trujillo, the parents that even in the midst of so much pain, Mrs. Esther remembers with nostalgia and love.

If you could talk to those who committed this crime, what would you tell them?

I would tell them to put their hands on their hearts and if they have never suffered the pain that one suffers when losing a loved one.

Could you already forgive them?

What I tell you about having forgiven them, no. I do not think so. I cannot, may God forgive them, but for my part it is something very painful, as I said, first I lost my mother, then I lost my other little children also because of that man (your ex-partner)Later I lost my other son because of the Army, my father because of a moral penalty and my other son can also be said because of the same case.

How is your life now?

I continue to dedicate myself to the same thing, in the kitchen because I already work, it is not that they give me. At least where I worked for so long, they fired me during the pandemic. So, now I beg other people to give me work and since I’m not lazy to get up early, so be it with my sonsera, I get up early, turn on the stove, and start peeling potatoes. I stay in the field, over there he sent me to lose 15 or 20 days, and I come to town, pay for the services and return. That gives me peace of mind, work is what helps me, because I give myself to work. A lifetime, it has always been like this, even if it was to wash the pots.

On Mother’s Day, when many people celebrate, what are you going to do?

On Mother’s Day I am going to pray and ask my God to give me strength, and ask him for all the mothers who have died and who have been forgotten.

To your children, to your parents, what would you say if you had the opportunity?

I see them in my dreams, always in my dreams. To my dad, to my mom. A lot of times when I’m really stressed or depressed, I’ll lie down like this a little bit, and watch them. I feel like other airs, like another life and they speak to me. At least my son Winter, he always tells me “I’m fine mom, don’t suffer for me.”