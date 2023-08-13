The songs of cursing the beloved take over the Moroccan “tondons” on YouTube

Critic Mohamed Benaziz said that the image of Moroccan women is bad in the modern song, as it is portrayed as the only greedy one, highlighting that the sociological approach to the content of the songs reveals a rampant social situation that these songs reproduce and smash viewership numbers.

Benaziz explained, in an article obtained by Hespress, entitled “Songs of cursing the sweethearts that seize the Moroccan tondons,” that these songs promote obscured verbal violence against women in a free pictorial form that increases its popularity, pointing out that this will have social consequences in the present and the future. .

This is the text of the article:

The song “Mrish” achieved 19 million views within a month. The protagonist of the song, Asheq Mantouf, mocks his girlfriend, who went to a “marish” person, that is, he has money, describing him as “his mother’s son,” who left him for another.

Therefore, the singer, Mahdi Fadili, bids farewell to his beloved with joy, coupled with gloating about her, in the song “Marish”.

Your movie Sala Sala

Your love is a confusion

Your love, they said, they said

This echoes a previous song by Saad Lamjarred:

Salina Salina

From this love Salina

Salina Salina

Come on, my heart, may God compensate us

Bye bye

No regrets like you…

Ok, how did the relationship end? Who will pay the price?

Another video clip tells what happened after the separation.

The young and handsome singer Hosseini accuses his beloved in the song “Al-Shawafat” of:

“Her heart is full of evil, and she leads it to destruction,” using magic, incense, and censers.

The song achieved 19 million views in a month. Half of the population of Morocco watched the song that was released on Ashura when the jinn were active, so magic left an effect on the young man, so he left his bad lover, returning to his mother enchanted to save him.

In the comments, Al-Mughni and his likes received advice, “Sharia’s ruqyah, Quran, and prayer, how are you, any need?”

In all of these cases the fault was made by the girls. Young angels.

The image of Moroccan women is bad in the modern song. Imagine that she alone is greed, because the men who write do not insult each other. Girls achieve better education and get better jobs, and this has implications for the mood of young men. The market economy has triumphed and in it “robs man of his desires through the laws of interest,” according to Michel Foucault. The content of the songs reveals that moral sedatives have lost their effect, and economics and market law impose their terms on social relations.

Thus, the sociological approach to the content of the songs reveals a rampant social situation that the songs reproduce and smash viewership numbers.

Where did this come from?

The successive songs present an image that takes hold over time, until the girls internalized this situation and started dancing and singing with a singer named Sheikh Shayeb, who says:

The girls see them wanting other than money

They love the Ferrari Mall

The university has returned to Kabari

After university, the young woman was on the street in the middle of the night. L’Artiste entertains her with the starlings in the song “The Bartouche” and then mocks her:

Benadim Dhareb Hatta Dilwael (wearing a garment of humiliation)

Out of the night…

The song achieved 40 million views.

After the humiliation, L’Artiste, the owner of the “Partoush”, abandons his beloved to seek the help of men for the country, while she is walking away, so that Saad Al-Majred receives her gloatingly in a moment of weakness:

You made me a mistake, you made me regret it…

Where is this humiliation from the glorious anthem uttered by Abdel Hadi Belkhayat:

Oh, the human being, so beautify him

The aspiration, the affair, the brotherhood and the wandering

And your situation is favorable to you, and may God guide you

Oh human being

When I saw the zen, O apple of the eye.

There is a light distance between Abdelhadi Belkhayat’s perspective and the attitude of the cabaret singers who present the girls’ reputation distorted in the new songs.

The songs of Al-Zarzouz (“Al-Bartoush”), “Al-Shawafat” and “Mreish” were viewed 79,000,000 times in one month. This number is twice the population of Morocco. As for the girls who chant these songs on social media as dancers, they do not know the results.

These are songs that promote veiled verbal violence against women in a free graphic art form that increases its popularity, and this will have social repercussions in the present and the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

