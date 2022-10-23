On October 23, we ushered in the eighteenth solar term in the twenty-four solar terms – frost.

Frostfall is traditionally the start of the frosty season of the year and the transition from autumn to winter. In meteorology, if there is strong cold air moving southward during the frost season, the surface temperature drops to 0°C or below, and the water vapor in the air near the ground reaches saturation, which will directly decompose on the ground or near-ground objects to form fine ice crystals.

Frost forms on plants in Shangri-La, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, on October 16. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Yu Fuquan)

“The mountains and bright waters are clean and frost comes at night, and several trees are dark red and light yellow.”

Frostbite is a colorful solar term. After the baptism of autumn frost, although the greenery in the northern region is gradually disappearing, there are many dazzling warm colors in the palette of nature in the fertile fields. The maple leaves turn red and the ginkgoes turn yellow. Under the sunlight, the layers of forests are dyed like rosy clouds. Although crops and grasses began to fall, the autumn chrysanthemums were in full bloom at this time. Since ancient times, there has been a saying that “the frost hits the chrysanthemum”. Therefore, the chrysanthemum was regarded as the “grass of the time” by the ancients and became a symbol of vitality.

Raindrops hang from blooming chrysanthemums in Lijiang, Yunnan province, on October 17. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Zhao Qingzu)

“The autumn things in Wei Village should be like this, jujube red pear red rice and yellow ears.”

Frostfall is a harvest solar term. At this time, most of the autumn grains in northern my country have been harvested, and Chinese cabbage in North China is about to be harvested; while the Yangtze River Basin is the golden season for winter wheat sowing; in most parts of southern China, autumn is crisp and clear, orange, yellow and orange green, melons and fruits are fragrant, and rice is fragrant. in sight. There is a farmer’s proverb, “When frost comes, the barn is full of rice.”

In Huangfu Village, Wangqu Street, Chang’an District, Xi’an, people take a group photo on the landscape of rice fields (photo taken on October 21).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xiao

“Frost and rain return to the ravines, and the wind falls and the trees return to the mountains.”

The arrival of the frost and solar terms means that the weather has become cold. From the 22nd, a new wave of cold air will affect North China, Northeast China and other places. The temperature changes greatly before and after. It is necessary to add clothes in time and pay attention to cold protection and warmth. At this time, outdoor exercise should be appropriate and persistent in order to enhance physical fitness; elderly people should pay attention to reducing the weight of the knee joint.

On October 20, citizens fed red-billed gulls by the Dianchi Lake.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Guansen

In addition, in late autumn, it is best to nourish the liver and kidney, and eat more vegetables and fruits beaten by frost. Autumn dryness injures the body fluid. You can often eat pears, apples, citrus, pomegranates, persimmons, mustard greens, radishes, chestnuts, etc. to nourish yin and moisten dryness, disperse the lungs and relieve cough.

Daily life to maintain adequate sleep, early to bed and early to rise. Going to bed early is conducive to the collection of “Yin Essence” in autumn; getting up early can conform to the stretching of “Yang Qi”. In addition, taking a nap in the afternoon is very beneficial, and taking a light sleep for half an hour after a meal will not only be energetic, but also prevent autumn depression, which has a non-negligible effect on human health.

Coordinator: Wu Weiling

Editor: Yang Muxi

Production: Xinhua FM Studio

Xinhua News Agency Audio and Video Department

Exhibit

[

责编：孙宗鹤 ]