“The ‘sources in Congress’ at El Faro did not notify them of the TPS extension”

The deputy head of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, spoke out before the extension of the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for the benefit of Salvadorans residing in the United States, criticizing El Faro, who recently affirmed that this it wouldn’t happen.

“Ah Chis, and the ‘sources in Congress’ of El Faro did not notify them of the extension of the TPS?” Said the legislator about the column of this medium entitled “Tepesianos will pay the price of Bukele’s failed diplomacy” .

The United States government extended TPS to Salvadorans for 18 months, for his part, the ambassador of the North American nation, William Duncan, pointed out that the country has managed to reduce illegal migration to United States territory by 40%.