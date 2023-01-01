(Original title: The Southern Theater released a video revealing the truth! The US military’s so-called statement disregarding the facts is purely slanderous speculation)

The reporter asked:We have noticed that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Headquarters recently issued a statement saying that the Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jets made unsafe flight maneuvers against the U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft. What is the spokesperson’s comment on this?

Air Force Colonel Tian Junli, spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command, replied:The so-called statement of the US military ignores the facts and is purely slanderous and hype. On December 21, a U.S. RC-135 aircraft deliberately approached the coast of South China and the Xisha Islands in Hainan for reconnaissance. The southern theater of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army organized air forces to track and monitor it. In disregard of China‘s repeated warnings, the U.S. plane suddenly changed its flight attitude and squeezed the Chinese surveillance plane to the left, making dangerous approach actions, which seriously affected the flight safety of the Chinese military plane, seriously violated the “China-U.S. International law and international practice. The Chinese pilots acted in accordance with laws and regulations, and operated in a professional manner, fully reflecting the Chinese military’s responsible attitude towards regional security and the safety of front-line personnel. The U.S. deliberately misleads public opinion, distorts black and white, and slaps black and white in an attempt to confuse the international audience. We solemnly request the US side to restrain the actions of front-line naval and air forces, strictly abide by relevant international laws and relevant agreements and agreements, and prevent accidents at sea and in the air. The Chinese military maintains a high level of alert at all times, resolutely fulfills its duties and missions, and resolutely safeguards national sovereignty and security.

The United States, which has always been used to the bad guys suing first, wants to make big news at the end of the year.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command issued a statement on the 29th saying that a J-11 fighter jet of the Chinese Navy conducted an “unsafe maneuver” when intercepting a U.S. Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane in the South China Sea.

According to the US side, on December 21, a J-11 fighter jet flew in front of the RC-135, within “20 feet (6 meters)” of its nose. Reuters also quoted an unnamed US military spokesman as saying that the J-11 was less than 10 feet (3 meters) from the RC-135 wing at the time. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command emphasized that this “unsafe maneuver” forced the RC-135 to take evasive measures to avoid a collision.









The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command also released a 52-second video to prove that Chinese fighter jets “dangerously intercept” U.S. military aircraft. Many American observers also noticed that the Chinese J-11 fighter jets carried two “Thunderbolt-8” infrared-guided air-to-air missiles and two “Thunderbolt-12” radar-guided missiles. reason.

But since the old driver said that it was the United States that “the villain first sued”, of course there was a reason.

First of all, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded to this incident at a regular press conference on the 30th, saying that it needs to be pointed out that “the United States has frequently sent ships and planes to conduct close-in reconnaissance against China for a long time, seriously endangering China‘s national security. Provocative and dangerous actions are the root cause of maritime security issues.” Wang Wenbin emphasized,China urges the U.S. to stop such dangerous provocative actions, stop smearing and smearing China.We will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard our sovereignty and security, and continue to work with countries in the region to firmly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Secondly, even American experts disagree with the so-called “dangerously intercepted by Chinese fighter planes” statement by the US military.









The US “Power” website mentioned in a report on the 29th that it is not clear whether this video shows all the process of the interception operation mentioned in the US Indo-Pacific Command’s statement. Although the Indo-Pacific Command specifically emphasized that “RC-135 took evasive measures to avoid collisions”, the report quoted Robert Hopkins III, a senior strategic reconnaissance pilot of the US Air Force, as saying that he questioned the extent to which this video can show The interception of Chinese fighter planes, he believes that “the RC-135 does not seem to have changed its flight status”.

In other words, even American experts believe that until the United States produces more evidence, the existing video files cannot prove that “RC-135 was forced to take evasive measures.”

In addition, the old driver also noticed that the U.S. military declared as always that “the aircraft was legally conducting routine operations in the international airspace of the South China Sea at that time.” “We hope that all countries in the Indo-Pacific region can safely use international airspace in accordance with international law.”





But is the U.S. military really doing this? According to data from the South China Sea Strategic Situational Awareness Platform, on December 21, three U.S. P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft, one E-3G early warning aircraft, and one RC-135V reconnaissance aircraft took off from Kadena Base and Clark Base respectively. Frequent reconnaissance activities are carried out in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

The RC-135 series reconnaissance aircraft is one of the most important strategic reconnaissance platforms of the U.S. Air Force at present, and the RC-135V mainly performs electronic reconnaissance and monitoring tasks. The aircraft is equipped with a large number of cutting-edge electronic intelligence collection equipment, which can be used to monitor the electronic signals of enemy radars and communication equipment, and obtain electronic intelligence data. It is the ultimate model of the RC-135 improved series.

The U.S. Air Force sent such a sensitive reconnaissance plane to cause trouble in the South China Sea, but deliberately focused on China’s dispatch of J-11 fighters (J-11 fighters) in the statement, while understating the description of the U.S. military aircraft as “RC-135 aircraft (RC-135 aircraft) )”, trying to cover up its military use. This kind of concealment undoubtedly exposed the guilty conscience of the US military itself.