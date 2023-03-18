Home News The sovereign field fair “Cedeño unites us” is held in Caicara
The sovereign field fair "Cedeño unites us" is held in Caicara

The sovereign field fair “Cedeño unites us” is held in Caicara

They sold beef, fish, sausages, vegetables and fruits, among other items, at fair prices.

The sovereign field fair arrived in Caicara.

This Saturday, March 18, it was held at the Monódromo de Caicara the sovereign field fair “Cedeño unites us” to guarantee the people’s food.

During the day they sold items such as beef, fish, sausages, tomato, onion, potato, cabbage, chives, eggplant, as well as fruits, among other items.

Geovanny Méndez, director of Endogenous Development of the Mayor’s Office, indicated that this work is being carried out to comply with the second strategic line promoted by President Nicolás Maduro, which is to strengthen the fairs of the sovereign field.

«We are working together with the producers of the San Félix, Areo and Caicara parishes, you want to market their products without intermediaries. The mayor Daniel Monteverde is working to guarantee fair prices to the people of Cedeño with these open days that we will do in the first fortnight of each month, “he said.

Méndez highlighted that they had the support of the Pedro Camejo Socialist Company, the Municipal Credit Institute of the Cedeño Municipality (Imcrece), the Santo Domingo Social Production Company (EPS) and the local supply and production committees (Clap).

the people speak

More than 300 people who were benefited in the activity indicated that they saved up to 40 percent on their purchases, since prices are significantly higher in private establishments and local wineries.

«I see the sale very well, because here the products are cheaper than in the market and the warehouse. I congratulate the Mayor, because he has improved the distribution of food with these fairs and the Clap », expressed María Lara, from the La Pangola sector.

Celia Bello, from Las Mariselas, also thanked the organization of the fair. “Prices are comfortable and I saved more than 30 percent on the purchase of onion, paprika, and potatoes.

