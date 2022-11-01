Home News The space station Mengtian experimental module and the space station assembly completed the rendezvous and docking in orbit – yqqlm
The space station Mengtian experimental module and the space station assembly completed their rendezvous and docking in orbit on November 1 at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center. This is a simulated image of the Mengtian experimental module approaching from the 200-meter berth to the 19-meter berth. Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Sun Fengxiao)

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 1 (Reporters Wang Yitao, Wang Hui) According to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, after the space station Mengtian experimental module was launched into orbit, it successfully docked at 4:27 Beijing time on November 1, 2022 At the forward port of Tianhe core module, the entire rendezvous and docking process lasted about 13 hours.

In the follow-up, the relocation of the Mengtian experimental module will be implemented as planned. The Mengtian experimental module will form the basic configuration combination of the “T” shape of the space station with the Tianhe core module and the Wentian experimental module.

The space station Mengtian experimental module and the space station assembly completed their rendezvous and docking in orbit on November 1 at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center. This is a simulated image of the Mengtian experimental module approaching from the 19-meter berth to the sky and the forward port of the core module. Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Sun Fengxiao)

The space station Mengtian experimental module and the space station assembly completed their rendezvous and docking in orbit on November 1 at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center. This is the successful docking of the Mengtian experimental module to the forward port of the Tianhe core module. Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Sun Fengxiao)

The space station Mengtian experimental module and the space station assembly completed their rendezvous and docking in orbit on November 1 at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center. This is the situation in the Tianhe core cabin after the Mengtian experimental cabin was successfully docked with the forward port of the Tianhe core cabin. Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Sun Fengxiao)

The space station Mengtian experimental module and the space station assembly completed their rendezvous and docking in orbit on November 1 at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center. This is the completion of the docking lock of the Mengtian experimental cabin. Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Sun Fengxiao)

