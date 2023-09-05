The Spain women’s coach, Jorge Vilda, was fired

Due to the decision of the Royal Spanish Football Federation to fire him, Jorge Vilda’s tenure as coach of the women’s team has come to an end.

As reported by the newspaper Marca de España, the current RFEF Board of Directors with Pedro Rocha at the helm has decided to terminate Vilda’s relationship with the women’s team after the disqualification of Rubiales himself. And this despite Luis Rubiales’ renewal offer, which he made in the Assembly last Friday, August 25 (with a salary of half a million euros per year).

It may interest you: Colombia speed skating world champion

apologies.

And he continued: “The controversy that has surrounded the coach for the last year, as well as the applause for Luis Rubiales during his speech in the Assembly (despite the fact that he ended up showing himself against the former president hours later), has accelerated.” a march that was far from ruled out despite the World Cup triumph and even before everything that happened with Luis Rubiales ».

The announcement was made this Tuesday, the same day that the RFEF officially requested, through its president, Pedro Rocha, its most sincere apologies to the fans and the rest of world football for the “totally unacceptable” behavior of Luis Rubiales. on July 20 in Sydney, during the women’s World Cup championship match.

Rocha regrets the “totally unacceptable behavior of its highest institutional representative during the final and afterwards, which does not respond at all to the values ​​of Spanish society as a whole, its institutions, its representatives, its athletes and the leaders of the Spanish football”. sports », in a letter that he has signed.

Results.

Ignacio Quereda (1988-2015) was the previous occupant of the position, and Vilda held it for eight years.

He oversaw 108 games, won 75, lost 17 and drew 16. Spain scored 310 goals and conceded 58.

World Cup 2023, Algarve Cup 2017 and Cyprus Cup 2018 are their respective titles.

You can read: South American and Libertadores: Colombians who will play semifinals

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | The RFEF dismisses Jorge Vilda as national coach and sports director. The coach has been key to the remarkable growth of women’s football and leaves Spain as world champion and second in the FIFA ranking. ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/u6f3TzAc6B — RFEF (@rfef) September 5, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

