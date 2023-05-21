“The Spanish language is more alive than ever”

Águeda Pizarro Rayo is in charge of the Rayo Museum in Roldanillo, which will be the scene of the Meeting of Colombian Poets in July of this year, and she was recently informed of her appointment as a member of the Colombian Academy of Language

Óscar Osorio Ospina

One of the most pleasant surprises that Águeda Pizarro Oniçiu received during her visit to Pereira last Thursday was finding a handwritten work by the Colombian poet León de Greiff, of whom she was not only a personal friend but also one of his greatest admirers.

On the shelves of the Ramón Correa Municipal Public Library, a red-covered book written by hand by Greiff’s teacher entitled “Album for Matilda” published in 1915 is jealously preserved. His emotion was such that he did not hesitate to read a few verses of this singular work, while recalling that in the 1970s he wrote the book “Fantasías: Nubes al viento”, a monograph dedicated to León de Greiff that was published by the Luis Ángel Arango Library.

Águeda Pizarro, daughter of the Spanish poet Miguel Pizarro Zambrano y García de Caravantes and the Romanian Gratiana Oniçiu, graduated in Romance Philology, French Arts and Literature at Columbia University in New York where years later she would be a professor of French and Spanish. Some of his most relevant works are: País Piel (1987), Soy Sur (1988), Saremas (1996) dedicated to his daughter Sara Rayo, Labio adicto (1972), Ultramor (1998), Miguel Pizarro, flecha sin blanco (2004). ), among other.

She arrived in Colombia very young and here she met the painter Ómar Rayo who introduced her to the world of Colombian literature with which she fell in love, to the point that she did not hesitate to affirm that it transformed her life. Ella águeda Pizarro married the teacher Rayo, with whom she had a daughter, Sara, and she is currently the director of the Rayo Museum in Roldanillo (Valle).

Just a few days ago, she was informed about her appointment as a member of the Colombian Academy of Language and she was invited to the conversation “La Cueva de las Letras” in Pereira the week ending. Teachers who speak” organized by the Ramón Correa Municipal Public Library. There, at one of the reading tables, she spoke with EL DIARIO about this high honor and about other topics.

“I received the news a few days ago, a little surprised and happy, I’m going to accept it. I sent my resume, as requested, but I was surprised because I am not very academic. I have not yet received the official letter, once the ratification process takes place, if they offer it to me officially, I will accept, it is an honor, especially for me who was not born here.

Have you thought about what your inauguration speech will be?

That’s not defined yet, but I have to. I already have something on my mind, but if I tell him I won’t do it anymore. I have thought about talking about how the language of Colombia has transformed me in the way I write, in the way I speak, in the way I think. That is to say, the way in which Colombia has absorbed me, has changed me and has given me wonders.

Consequently, in terms of your literary work, is it necessary to speak of a before and an after?

I am the daughter of a Spanish poet, so I spoke Spanish when I met Ómar Rayo and he revealed Colombian literature to me, he gave me “One Hundred Years of Solitude” when I was in my twenties and was studying French and García Márquez captivated me, he seemed like a genius, a poet. When I arrived in Colombia, I also met León de Greiff, no less, and he totally transformed me.

What other Colombian authors have impacted you?

Mayra del Mar, Maruja Vieira, two great poets whom I met and who have met poets in Roldanillo, Matilde Espinosa, Carmelina Soto… I have read Juan Gabriel Vásquez and I especially like Héctor Abad

Speaking of books, what are you writing at the moment?

Laughter… My speech for the Meeting of Colombian Women Poets on July 18 in Roldanillo. I’m going to talk about the survival and importance of the meeting, about the importance of what women write, about how they contribute to literature and the development of languages ​​in their own countries.

How much has our language degraded in this world driven by technology?

It has degraded at all! Our language is alive, our language is changing every day. A language is alive, it flows like a river, it is nourished by everything that happens in it: that the expressions of the street, that the influences of other languages ​​that come from the indigenous people, from the blacks… It is changing every day, not it has degraded. It is an idea that people have that there is a special, perfect language that we can speak, but that is not the truth. See that Spanish comes from Latin, it developed from how Latin was spoken in different regions of Europe, and then Romanian, Catalan, Spanish, they all came from that language that evolved with the events of history and with the influence what the people who were there were talking about when the Romans came. That is permanent.

The concern comes from the ways in which people now write WhatsApp or Twitter messages, for example.

Oh ok. That’s other things, but it’s another language development that’s not necessarily bad, it’s a way people want to communicate. There are those who think that this is negative or that it is sometimes vulgar, but there is everything, on the Internet there is everything. And that is part of the development of how to write and how the oral part is also transformed due to the evolution of the technical, of computers, of robots and all that. And sometimes it seems to those of us who read that something has been lost, but look: the books still exist. There are book fairs everywhere, there is literature, there is poetry and we get in touch with poetry and literature from other parts. This is the world, the book is not dead. The book was as controversial an invention as the computer, the computer.

At some point it was said that the best Spanish in the world was spoken in Colombia. Do you think that statement is valid?

There is no better, no worse. I believe that Spanish is a very strong language, that it is spoken differently in all parts of the world where it is spoken and that all versions are correct. When I arrived in Colombia, they said that, that Bogotá was the South American Athens and that Spanish was spoken here very correctly according to the Royal Spanish Academy, but it is not only the Royal Spanish Academy but also how people speak in different countries.