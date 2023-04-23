The Spanish lives thanks to the street

Liliana Cardona Marín

An anniversary like today’s has been left only for the last romantics of the language. A what? Ephemeris means important event (death of Miguel de Cervantes, the author of Don Quixote). And the last romantics refers to those people who still defend the forms of a transparent language, in which the words came to clear mental images.

The beauty of Spanish lies, according to connoisseurs, precisely in the transformation it undergoes, which indicates that it is alive and that is only possible thanks to the street, because those who know also assure that the academy is a cold and it does not make the language change, it only accepts with resignation and by the force of its use, words like amigovio, but the language is transformed in the corner, in the rock group, in the criminal gang and for that reason among the suggestions who have arrived at the RAE (Royal Spanish Academy) ‘patecabra’ has been suggested which means: instrument or tool that the ñero uses to work and ñero is the friend of others.

Spanish is one of the most complex languages ​​due to the number of words, synonyms and adjectives it has, but that Spanish has been transformed into a new Spanish, more urban or if you want contemporary and open to all the possibilities of being spoken. The common citizen cannot be asked to know about metaphors or technical but fashionable terms such as sorority (empathy between women), if many professionals are also unaware of it and that is not why one Spaniard is more valid than the other, because it fulfills its function which is to communicate.

Not many years ago, when someone wanted to agree with the other or affirm something, here in the region they used to say ‘that’, but this word transmuted to ‘epa’ and now that you are reading you must have a smile, because it you’ve heard. Many vicious of the Spanish language put more washers on it than it needs and boast of a certain superiority, because they know a few words too many, in this regard the writer Ernesto Sábato said that there was only one name to name it, an adjective to qualify it and a verb to activate it.

The ‘nuts’ of the language

Now, there is a horde of beings that have given themselves the task of incorporating some words that instead of enriching or transmuting, what they do is distort and obscure words that already existed and fulfilled their role very well, as is the case of the who feel called to ‘open’ events in which they analyze various ‘themes’, the ‘problems’ of a certain situation and they do not do so literally, but in a ‘literal’ way.