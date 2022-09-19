Xi’an News Network News Recently, the 29th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Achievements Expo opened, and the Shaanxi Association of Science and Technology‘s “Technology Empowers Modern Agriculture” special exhibition appeared at the Agricultural High Association, which not only allowed the visitors to appreciate the novel agricultural technology, but also tasted the high-quality agricultural products.

Baoji Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Northwest Agricultural Dayjingyang Vegetable Demonstration Station, Huanglong County Walnut Technology Association, Pingli County Shencaoyuan Tea Company… In the exhibition hall of Shaanxi Science and Technology Association, all kinds of exhibits were “baked” out of China‘s agricultural “hardware”. “Strength”, which also showcased new technologies and achievements in agricultural science and technology, and highlighted the achievements and highlights of the Association for Science and Technology in the work of science and technology empowering modern agriculture.

Agriculture, as a basic industry related to the overall strategic situation, requires high-quality development and technology empowerment is the best choice. Since its establishment, the Shaanxi Association for Science and Technology has brought together countless scientific and technological workers and has become an important force in promoting the development of scientific and technological undertakings. At the same time, we will continue to mobilize the vast number of scientific and technological workers, take the improvement of farmers’ scientific quality as the main line, and take promoting the development of modern agriculture as our own responsibility, in-depth implementation of the technology-enabled rural revitalization project, and actively build a new mechanism for scientific and technological support to lead the overall revitalization of rural areas and agricultural and rural modernization, new mode.

At this year’s agricultural high meeting, outstanding representatives of the province’s science and technology association system brought a variety of new technologies to increase income and become rich covering fields such as planting industry, aquaculture, agricultural biotechnology, green food, Chinese medicinal materials, fruit industry, and intelligent agricultural machinery. In order to promote agricultural efficiency and farmers’ income, we will find a way to help rural revitalization with characteristic agriculture.

The expert workstation of Shaanxi Wuding Biotechnology Co., Ltd. guided the company to complete the country’s first automatic production line of short-chain fatty acids and postbiotic enzymes herbal beverages with an annual output of 1,000 tons. The R&D team has completed 9 compound products and 52 unilateral products. In 2022, the company was selected into the “scientist + engineer” team of Shaanxi Province, which effectively promoted the transformation and upgrading of the local agricultural industry, promoted the large-scale development of characteristic agriculture, and improved the market value of agricultural products; The “Treasurer” intelligent greenhouse management and control system helps farmers manage their greenhouses intelligently, and the comprehensive income can be increased by about 20%. It has been implemented in 13 provinces and cities, with a direct increase of more than 50 million yuan. The millet industry in Zhixian County has extended the industrial chain, and has developed a large number of special agricultural products that are close to life and have the characteristics of the times, such as millet wine, millet coffee, millet beer, millet noodle skin, and millet vinegar. Many people, the sales of agricultural products reached more than 8.2 million yuan, and the farmers’ income increased by more than 7 million yuan…

These are just a microcosm of technology empowering modern agriculture. The province’s association for science and technology and the vast number of scientific and technological workers actively participate in the development of modern agriculture, opening up a new format of stable employment in rural areas, inheritance of culture, and civilized rural customs.

(Kuan Ying, reporter from all media of Xi’an Newspaper Industry)