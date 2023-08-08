The special issue of ‘L’Amico’ focuses on baptism

The Friend-BaptismThe August 2023 issue of the Church’s “L’Amico” magazine, published July 20, focuses on helping children understand the importance of baptism and confirmation. The photo is a still image taken from Friend.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.Download Photo

Ryan Jensen, Church News

Over the next few days and weeks, a special issue from the Friend magazine with a unique look and message.

Available online July 20, this issue of The Friend, published by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, contains messages focused on helping children understand the covenant of baptism. The special number is introduced by a message from the First Presidency which encourages newly baptized children to “remember the covenant you made at baptism and to try to follow Jesus every day.”

The magazine’s staff worked closely with the Primary general presidency to create this issue and provide content for parents, children, Primary teachers, and other Church leaders to refer to for years to come.

“We were grateful to have worked with the staff of ‘The Friend’ magazine to prepare this special issue that helps children understand the covenant they make with Heavenly Father when they are baptized,” said the Primary general president Susan H. Porter . “This issue also helps children prepare to be confirmed members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and to receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. As we invite baptized and confirmed children to participate as members of His Church, their testimonies of the Savior will be strengthened, and we will discover that they have so much to offer.”

The journal will include four sections: Following Jesus Christ with baptism, Confirmation and the gift of the Holy Ghost, Belong to the Church of Jesus Christ e Follow Jesus every day. Each of these sections contains stories, activities, and learning resources to help teach gospel principles.

“Our team has been very engaged and truly seeking guidance from the Spirit to know how we can support God’s children as they prepare to make covenants with Him. He loves them,” said Cynthia Herron Glad, creative director of the magazine. “We hope this special issue will help them understand the importance and blessings of baptism and confirmation as we follow Jesus together.”

The number may be shared with new families being baptized as members of the Church to help them understand the baptismal covenant and study it together as a family as they strive to stay on track. covenant path.

The sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, said, “Baptism and confirmation are joyful, hopeful ordinances that bring the power of God into a child’s life. This new resource is designed to help children understand the covenants they are making and the promised blessings Heavenly Father has in store for them.”

Tens of thousands of infant converts are baptized each year without having a parent who is a member of the Church. Missionaries and local leaders can share this number with these children and their families to help them understand this important covenant.

The sister Tracy Y. Browningsecond counselor in the Primary general presidency, said, “These children are among the most fearless disciples of Jesus Christ . . .

We hope parents and leaders can use this issue of The Friend to educate and prepare these young disciples of our Savior for the covenants they will make with Him and their Father in Heaven.

History of the magazine “L’Amico”

“The Friend” has been published by the Church of Jesus Christ for 121 years. It began in 1902 as “The Children’s Friend” and was renamed simply “The Friend” in 1971.

“L’Amico” has evolved over time to provide content for children, their parents, their teachers and their leaders through more than just the pages of the monthly magazine. The staff of L’Amico also provides additional content about yours site come on Facebook e Instagram.

The content of the pages of the magazine is designed to teach gospel principles to strengthen faith in Jesus Christ. Each month, some content is created specifically for support “Come, Follow Me” lessons. In recent years, even paper has changed to help children color and mark the pages of their magazines. The magazine is also downloadable iin PDF format every month.

Subscriptions to “The Friend,” “For the Strength of Youth,” or “Liahona” magazines are available in 49 languages ​​and can be purchased at store.churchofjesuschrist.org. Prices vary by country.

