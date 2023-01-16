The special surveillance that the health authorities carried out on those injured by the use of gunpowder ended, which began on December 1, 2022. Although it is likely that more affected by this dangerous substance may present themselves, they no longer fall within the scope of the Christmas season.

According to data from the National Institute of Health (INS) between December 1 of last year and January 13 of this term, 1,145 gunpowder injuries were registered in the country, of which 354 were minors, of these 45 were with an adult under the influence of alcohol.

The figures registered in the 2022-2023 Christmas season are lower than those presented in 2021-2022, however the reduction was only 2.30%.

92.1% of those injured by gunpowder in the country suffered burns, 9.2% had amputation of some part of their body, especially fingers.

in Risaralda

It must be remembered that the latest report from the Risaralda Health Secretariat indicates that there were 19 injured in the department, 5 of these were minors. It would be 3 fewer cases than those that occurred in the 2021-2022 Christmas season.

Of the 14 municipalities in the department, only 5 did not have gunpowder injuries in the Christmas season that has just ended: La Celia, Santuario, Belén de Umbría, Guática and Marseille. In the rest of the towns there was at least one injured person, with Pereira being the most affected with 6 cases, followed by Dosquebradas with 5.

A fact that shows that women are more responsible in relation to gunpowder is that of the 19 injured in Risaraldense territory, only 1 of those affected was female, the other 18 cases were men.

Highlights I

One death from gunpowder was registered in Colombia in the 2022-2023 Christmas season, according to data from the National Institute of Health.

Outstanding II

Risaralda was not the department of the Coffee Region with the most gunpowder injuries in the 2022-2023 Christmas season, that place was occupied by Caldas with 28 affected, according to the report of the National Institute of Health.

Adulterated liquor deaths

This Christmas season adulterated liquor caused a real tragedy. Data from the National Institute of Health indicate that 40 people in the country, none of them in Risaralda, died after consuming adulterated liquor, apparently mixed with methanol. This situation should lead to greater control of this dangerous substance and thus prevent more deaths from this cause.