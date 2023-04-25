The specialists of Mein schoener garten talk about planting raspberries and caring for them

Raspberries should be in every garden, but diseases and pests also love the sweet fruit. If you are not careful, your own harvest can turn out to be very meager. To prevent this from happening to you, Mein schoener garten has shared effective tips.

There are two groups of varieties: summer and autumn raspberries. Summer varieties produce larger fruits, but are also often attacked by raspberry beetle larvae and often suffer from cane diseases. These problems almost do not arise with autumn varieties. They flower and bear fruit too late for the raspberry beetle, and cane diseases do not occur because the shoots are pruned after a year. Another advantage is that the plants do not need a trellis.

Plant raspberries on ridges. Raspberries are prone to root rot. You can prevent this by planting raspberries in beds: loosen the soil and make a bed 30 cm high and 60 cm wide with humus-rich soil. If necessary, enrich the garden soil with a large amount of leaf and bark compost. Place three raspberry bushes per linear meter in the middle of the embankment, and at the end cover it with bark mulch. By the way: for young plants in pots, the planting time is almost the whole year.

In the garden, raspberry bushes need a sunny place to bloom intensively and ripen well. In shaded places, the pollination frequency of flowers is much lower, and losses from the larvae of the raspberry beetle in summer varieties are higher.

If you want to fertilize your raspberries, do so sparingly: a small handful of organic plant fertilizer in the spring is enough to ensure a good crop in the summer or fall. Organic fertilizers are the best choice because they slowly release their nutrients over a long period of time and enrich the soil with humus – just the way raspberries need it. Raspberries should be fertilized once a year – especially when the plants are still young. Single-fruiting varieties, which are also called summer raspberries, give flowers and fruits exclusively on the side shoots of biennial plants.

Mulch raspberries with lawn clippings. In addition, the rotting grass clippings enrich the soil with humus and nutrients.

