The spectrum crosses thresholds and turns Villach into a stage

Contemporary dance and performance repeatedly have to struggle with the public’s fear of the unknown. It is therefore particularly fitting that the Villach theater festival Spectrum is focusing on the theme of “threshold” this year – and on low-threshold access: the productions can be seen outdoors, admission is free throughout: “People come by, sit down, go further. It’s completely informal,” says Martin Dueller, who is in his third year as artistic director of the Spectrum, which Villach will once again turn into a stage for performances, dance, drama, (scenic) concerts, comedy and workshops starting tomorrow.

