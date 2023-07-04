The speleologist blocked since Sunday exiting the cave – Lombardy

The 31-year-old speleologist was taken out of the cave by Alpine Rescue workers

The 31-year-old speleologist, Ottavia Piana, was taken out of the cave by Alpine Rescue workers that on Sunday afternoon she was injured 150 meters deep in a cave a Fonteno, in the province of Bergamo. The woman, in good general physical condition even if injured in the leg, was immediately transported to hospital by helicopter.

The speleologist is a member of the Speleo Cai di Lovere group, and an instructor during the explorations in the underground cave. She had already entered the Bueno Fonteno Abyss several times – as confirmed by her online reports.

Speleologist stuck in a cave in Fonteno, recovery operations continue

The point where the day before yesterday he was with other speleologists is about two and a half hours from the entrance to the cave even if transport on a stretcher complicated the situation and lengthened the time considerably. The cave in question is part of a network of karst origin: in fact a labyrinth of caves, the entire layout of which has yet to be fully mapped. In the subsoil there are large usable water sources and the water is present in a consistent manner. The rains of yesterday evening and this morning further hindered the work of the rescuers.

