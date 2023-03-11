One of the most extroverted singers that exist today is Ana del Castillowho in addition to her singing talent, also has great beauty, which she constantly exposes on her social networks, especially on her Instagram, where her followers have their mouths open.

At some point in her career, the Colombian had some setbacks in terms of her musical life, where she added several scandals, related to the consumption of liquor and partying, however, she has shown a different facet in her life, in which she has to God as spiritual guide for his music.

Regardless of her talent, many of her followers are stunned by the way she preserves her figure and the way she displays it on social media, where she has now shown her followers how well she takes care of herself, with some photos on bikini, which was taken on its way through Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Accompanied by a text very much in her style, the singer Ana del Castillo exhibited her curves, which generated that even Aida Victoria Merlano commented with great eloquence on his photographs.

“I only want BIKINI PLAN on PC… hehehe”Del Castillo commented on his Instagram, where you can also see Merlano’s comment: “¡Mamacita!”. He also received a comment from Mono Zabaleta, a vallenato singer, who humorously wrote about his body: “What a cute armpit, my Canchy.”