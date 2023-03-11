Home News The spicy photos of Ana del Castillo on social networks
News

The spicy photos of Ana del Castillo on social networks

by admin
The spicy photos of Ana del Castillo on social networks

One of the most extroverted singers that exist today is Ana del Castillowho in addition to her singing talent, also has great beauty, which she constantly exposes on her social networks, especially on her Instagram, where her followers have their mouths open.

At some point in her career, the Colombian had some setbacks in terms of her musical life, where she added several scandals, related to the consumption of liquor and partying, however, she has shown a different facet in her life, in which she has to God as spiritual guide for his music.

It may interest you: Unrecognizable? This is how Yuri Vargas looks today.

Regardless of her talent, many of her followers are stunned by the way she preserves her figure and the way she displays it on social media, where she has now shown her followers how well she takes care of herself, with some photos on bikini, which was taken on its way through Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Accompanied by a text very much in her style, the singer Ana del Castillo exhibited her curves, which generated that even Aida Victoria Merlano commented with great eloquence on his photographs.

“I only want BIKINI PLAN on PC… hehehe”Del Castillo commented on his Instagram, where you can also see Merlano’s comment: “¡Mamacita!”. He also received a comment from Mono Zabaleta, a vallenato singer, who humorously wrote about his body: “What a cute armpit, my Canchy.”

See also  What to do, where to go in Canavese at the weekend

You may also like

“O Sole Mio” – Twelve tenors sing with...

Vida Medical Unit carried out awareness campaign

The first cold wave in the beginning of...

Nordic Combined: Lamparter third in Riiber win in...

He drank with some friends and they ended...

They register tremor in Cesar: Did you feel...

FC St. Pauli: 2-1 against Fürth – seventh...

Landy Torres said that he will end the...

the salary of his employees and some confessions

Analysis of the “two highs” and the old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy