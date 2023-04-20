The spicy photos of Ana Lucia Dominguez, who plays Camila Duarte in ‘Pálpito’
Ana Lucía Domínguez is 39 years old and from her youth she knew that she would spend the rest of her life between lights and cameras.
Libia Reyes and Ruth Uribe were the roles that earned her recognitionment in his passage through the iconic Pasión de Gavilanes series.
Margarita Rosa de Francisco was one of his first referents regarding Colombian television.
Her international debut came with Gata Salvaje, which would prepare her for a lifetime of success and fame.
She is married to the actor Jorge Cárdenas, one of the most controversial figures in recent years due to his political positions.
Her first marriage was with David Alberto García, better known in the world of humor as ‘Syringe’.
In 2009, he starred in Perro Amor, under a contract with Telemundo, one of the most important television stations on the continent.
The expectations for ‘Pálpito’ are great, taking into account the bombast with which the series has been announced.
He has lived in Mexico for several years, but has not separated himself from public life in Colombia, being on the radar of productions.
Domínguez’s leading roles are expected to remain a constant in Spanish-language productions.