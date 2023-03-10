The Darkest Hours podcast is publicly recording its new episode for the first time, turning horror writer HP Lovecraft’s tale of ‘The Dark Ages’ into an audio game in front of everyone.

With musical background and sound and light effects live– the presentation will take place at the Haapsalu horror and fantasy film festival at the end of April.

Priit Öövel, leader and host of the podcast, said that such a performance is the first time in the six-year history of “Dark Hours”. “Until now, my public recordings have been limited to telling stories to a small group around the fire. Or quite alone with a night recording made in one of RMK’s forest huts, with a crackling fire in the background or rain falling on the roof.”

Öövel has been a fan of HP Lovecraft’s work for a long time. “Lovecraft is one of my big favorites. Perhaps what fascinates me the most about him is his ability to slowly build up the horror background. Also, that he masterfully prepares the ground, thus leaving some details to the imagination of the reader. But it is our own imagination that can conjure up the most terrifying images,” he said.

Recorded in Haapsalu, the story “Twilight of Time” tells the story of mysterious events that begin when an ancient mummy is discovered in a tomb on an island that rose from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean and is displayed in a Boston museum.

According to Öövel, this is a characteristic example of Lovecraft’s work, where all the elements characteristic of his stories are present: ancient and undiscovered lands, a foreboding evil creeping ever closer, literally indescribable horrors and ancient deities, about whom you can already read more about in Lovecraft’s other works.

The story from 1935 was translated into Estonian by Silver Sära, and it was published at the end of last year in the collection of HP Lovecraft’s short novels and short stories “Ulmad noiamajas”. The book was compiled by Raul Sulbi and published by Viiking. The recording of the auditory game is also a presentation of this book.

“Dark hours” is a podcast that has been operating since the end of 2016, where you can listen to audio games and sequels based on the works of suspense, horror and science fiction writers from Estonia and the rest of the world, prepared for broadcast by Priit Öövel.

The spirit of HP Lovecraft is also carried by two films scheduled for this year’s Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival.

In Canadian director Rodrigo Gudiño’s new horror film The Breach, a peaceful town is shaken by a mysterious murder, the investigation of which takes increasingly bizarre turns. Based on the novel by Nick Cutter, the A-movie masquerades as a 1980s-style B-movie, complete with absurdity, body modification and time travel – something for every taste. All that’s missing is a cool VHS tape to play it all on.

In John Carpenter’s classic 1994 horror film In the Mouth of Madness, an investigator hired to uncover the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a phenomenally popular horror writer plunges deeper and deeper into a crazy world where fantasy and reality blend to the point where he begins to question his in common sense. Some critics consider it the most Lovecraftian film ever made.

28-30 The largest genre film festival in the Baltic States, which takes place in the Haapsalu Cultural Center until April, brings viewers a selection of the newest horror and fantasy films, as well as world film treasures.

A limited number of discounted passes are on sale on HÕFF’s website until March 31.

The entire festival program will be announced and ticket sales will begin on April 13.