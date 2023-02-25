Why has the story of a 22-year-old PLA soldier been sung for more than half a century?

Why does such an ordinary name always resonate with hundreds of millions of hearts at the same frequency?

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of learning from Lei Feng, by reviewing his deeds, we can still gain inspiration in life and draw strength to forge ahead.

“Practice has proved that no matter how the times change, the spirit of Lei Feng will never be outdated.” General Secretary Xi Jinping recently made important instructions emphasizing that on the new journey, we must deeply grasp the connotation of the era of Lei Feng spirit, better play the leading role of party members and cadres, and strengthen volunteerism. Service guarantee and support, continuously develop and strengthen the volunteer service team of Lei Feng University, make learning from Lei Feng become popular among the people, especially young people, let the activities of learning from Lei Feng be integrated into daily life and become regular, let the spirit of Lei Feng shine brighter in the new era, and serve Building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way gathers powerful forces.

Affectionate memory of the party and the people, holding high the eternal banner of morality and goodness

In the early spring, Fushun, Liaoning, on the south bank of the Hun River, among the pines and cypresses, the Lei Feng Memorial Hall is solemn and solemn.

On March 5, 2018, Fushun City, Liaoning Province held an event at the Lei Feng Memorial Square to commemorate Comrade Lei Feng and call on people to learn the spirit of Lei Feng.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong



More than 4 years ago, in September 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a special trip to visit here. He stopped from time to time in front of Lei Feng’s handwriting, relics, photos and other exhibits, and his words were full of affection.

“Accumulating small acts of kindness can lead to great acts of goodness. There is nothing great about goodness. This is in line with our party’s ‘serving the people’ and ‘being a servant of the people’. We must learn from others and pass on the spirit of Lei Feng from generation to generation.”

The torch is passed on, endlessly. Turning the time back 60 years ago, in March 1963, Comrade Mao Zedong’s inscription “Learn from Comrade Lei Feng” was published. Since then, this famous name has been engraved on people’s hearts, and his story has spread throughout the land of China.

Lei Feng’s former residence in Changsha, Hunan Province still retains the style of thatched cottage with mud walls. Lei Feng, born in 1940, became an orphan at only 7 years old. After the founding of New China, he walked into the bright classroom under the care of the party and wore a bright red scarf. After joining the army, he was smelted into steel in the melting pot of the army, established the idea of ​​serving the people wholeheartedly, and joined the Communist Party of China gloriously.

The upward force comes from the motherland; the fiery original heart is full of gratitude. “Lei Feng’s Diary”, which is still widely read today, tells the lofty ideals of a communist fighter, beating the thriving pulse of the times——

“If you are a drop of water, do you moisten an inch of land? If you are a ray of sunshine, do you light up the darkness? If you are a grain, do you nurture useful life? If you are the smallest screw, will you always stick to your post in life…”

The greatness created in ordinary life inspires people to devote themselves more consciously to socialist construction; the light and heat radiated by faith inspires generations of Communists to continue their struggle.

When someone fell into the water, he jumped into the lake; when the tunnel collapsed, he sacrificed himself to save others. Obligate to support the elderly widows and orphans, just like their own children. This is Zhu Boru, the “New Lei Feng of the 1980s” in the last century;

Faced with the needs of thousands of households for water and electricity repairs and house maintenance, he has worked hard for decades, “I work hard alone, and it is convenient for thousands of families”. This is Xu Hu, the “Living Lei Feng” in the alleys of Shanghai in the 1990s;

Sending doctors and medicines, and devotion, spread the spirit of Lei Feng to the north and south of the Tianshan Mountains, and built a “heart-to-heart bridge” between the party and the people in the frontier. This is Zhuang Shihua, a good military doctor rooted in Xinjiang and known as “Contemporary Lei Feng”…

From calling for the rise of caring activities with the theme of “Learn from Lei Feng, send warmth” to promote the normalization of “Learn from Lei Feng activities”, for more than half a century, the party and the country have taken the promotion of Lei Feng spirit as an important part of the construction of socialist spiritual civilization , lead more and more people to follow Lei Feng’s footsteps, and move you and me around you.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has delivered important speeches and made important expositions on carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng many times.

In the continuous advancement of spiritual civilization construction, the Lei Feng spirit has been organically integrated with the cultivation of socialist core values, and has become a rich nourishment for building the Chinese spirit, enhancing cultural self-confidence, and strengthening the national spirit, blooming in the new era.

Henan Lankao, a spiritual landmark of the Communists.

In March 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping came here to give specific guidance to the second batch of the party’s mass line education and practice activities.

When participating in the expanded meeting of the Standing Committee of the Lankao County Party Committee, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized, “Life is limited, and the process of forming the lofty spirit of many heroes and models is also limited, but it has formed a precious spiritual wealth and is an eternal frame. The spirit of Jiao Yulu, and the same The Jinggangshan spirit, the Yan’an spirit, the Lei Feng spirit, and the Hongqiqu spirit all coexist.”

Across the long roads of Xiongguan, all the way through mountains and rivers, the struggle and sacrifice of generations of heroes and models condensed into the great spirit of party building, and stood up the backbone of the Republic.

In 2019, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China, more than 115 million Chinese voted online and selected 278 “most beautiful strugglers”. Lei Feng was among them.

This is the deep memory of the party and the people, and the eternal banner of advocating morality and doing good.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has taken the lead in setting an example and practicing it, leading the whole society to form a strong atmosphere of respecting, learning and treating heroes——

When visiting the localities for investigation and research, the general secretary often pays homage to the red holy land and calls on the whole society to promote the spirit of heroes and models;

At important time points, the general secretary personally awarded medals and medals to heroes and models, promoting the formation of a good trend of emulating others;

Whether it is a door-to-door visit or a letter of greeting, whether it is a cordial handshake or a bow to give up your seat, the kind care of the general secretary illuminates the twilight of ordinary people, promotes the core values, and warms the land of China.

“The spirit of Lei Feng is eternal and a vivid embodiment of the socialist core values.”

“Lei Feng’s spirit can be learned by everyone; dedication and love can be done everywhere.”

……

The earnest entrustment aroused widespread sympathy and concentrated efforts for the new era and new journey.

The ardent enthusiasm of the communists has created the spiritual monument of the Chinese nation

On December 18, 2018, at the meeting celebrating the 40th anniversary of reform and opening up, a scene warmed people’s hearts:

Known as “Contemporary Lei Feng”, Guo Mingyi supported the octogenarian Tu Youyou on stage to accept the commendation, and his natural innocence and kindness silently conveyed the positive energy that reached his heart.

For decades, Guo Mingyi has only believed in the dead truth of “helping others and contributing to the society”. Even though he was not understood by others for a time, he still learned from Lei Feng and did good deeds.

On March 5, 2019, at the Cultural Square of Huludao City, Liaoning Province, Guo Mingyi sang “Learning from Lei Feng” with volunteers at the “Follow Guo Mingyi and Learn from Lei Feng” love dedication activity.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong



“It’s not difficult for one person to do a good deed, but what is difficult is to do good deeds for a lifetime.” Guo Mingyi, who grew up listening to Lei Feng’s stories, eventually became a living Lei Feng in the hearts of millions of people.

Support and encourage each other with kind thoughts in mind, everyone can be Lei Feng. Today, Guo Mingyi’s story has been spread even further by members of the “Guo Mingyi Caring Team”.

On March 4, 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping, in his reply to the “Guo Mingyi Caring Team”, encouraged team members to “be positive and be kind, feel the power of kindness from ‘give someone a rose, and have a lingering fragrance in your hand’, and take practical actions Write the story of Lei Feng in the new era.”

After a period of sixty years, why do people always sigh “Lei Feng is still alive”? Why do future generations always look up to and follow persistently?

Some people look for the answer from “Lei Feng Diary”——

“What is the beauty of the times? The faded and patched yellow uniforms of the soldiers are the most beautiful, the oily blue overalls of the workers are the most beautiful, and the thick callused hands of the peasants are the most beautiful … the soul of the person who works tirelessly for the construction of socialism is the most beautiful. All these constitute the beauty of our age. If anyone thinks this is not beautiful, he does not understand our age.”

On February 18, 2012, Tan Huangfang (the first from the right) and Zhang Luqi (the second from the right), the mother and daughter guides of the Leifeng Memorial Hall in Changsha, Hunan, were explaining to the visitors.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Yu



Tan Huangfang, who lost her palm due to burns since she was a child, grew up listening to Lei Feng’s stories. Over the past decades, she has compiled and perfected millions of words of materials at the Lei Feng Memorial Hall, and has achieved a wonderful life of “writing spring and autumn without hands”. Daughter Zhang Luqi is fascinated by her eyes and ears, and tells the story of Lei Feng with eloquence, and now she has become one of the most popular commentators at the Hunan Lei Feng Memorial Hall.

On February 10, 2023, children followed their parents to visit the Lei Feng Memorial Hall in Fushun, Liaoning Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yao Jianfeng



There are also people who cast their eyes into the depths of history——

In September 2022, the symposium on “Inheriting and Carrying forward Lei Feng’s Spirit and Writing Lei Feng’s Story in the New Era” was held online. The root and soul of Lei Feng’s spirit sparked heated discussions among participating experts:

“The spirit of Lei Feng is in line with the quality of the Communist Party of China‘s revolutionary struggle and the excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation” “The spirit of Lei Feng is the inheritance and extension of the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation”…

Rooted in the fertile soil of Chinese excellent traditional culture, the spirit of Lei Feng still has infinite charm across time and space.

There are also people who feel and seek in obscure positions——

Among them, there is Wang Shunyou, a postman on the Maban post road, who has been alone and alone for more than 30 years.

On January 12, 2005, Wang Shunyou, a Maban postman from Muli Tibetan Autonomous County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, walked on the postal road.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Kai



During those days and nights of hard walking, Wang Shunyou often sang a folk song composed by himself: “The party’s leaders guided me to learn from Lei Feng, serve the people to the end, and my heart is connected with the people.”

Among them, Yang Shanzhou, the former secretary of the prefectural committee, returned to his hometown of Shidian, Yunnan to plant trees and afforestation after retirement, sowing an oasis in the once barren and dry Daliang Mountain.

After retirement, Yang Shanzhou, who returned to his hometown of Shidian, Yunnan, to plant trees, looks at the forest (file photo).Xinhua News Agency



“As long as life does not end, serving the people will not stop.” This is a sentence Yang Shanzhou said before his death, and it is also a true portrayal of his life.

On January 27, 2020, Zhang Dingyu, then president of Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, contacted and coordinated work in the general ward building of the hospital. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ke Hao)



Among them, there is Zhang Dingyu, the “people’s hero”. Dedicate everything to the cause of health.”

On January 2, 2020, Du Fuguo (left), the “Hero of Demining”, and his comrades ran on the playground of the Army Medical University.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Quanchao

Among them is Du Fuguo, a minesweeper hero. “Stand back, let me come!” On the minefield in the southwestern border, he threw himself desperately, protecting the comrades behind him, but lost his eyes and hands.

……

From one person to a group of people. They are right next to you and me, and they are amiable.

Lei Feng said: “I am the son of the party and the servant of the people”. They and Lei Feng are humble and proud because of their common identity.

In the days of leaving Lei Feng, a series of simple and unpretentious confessions interpret the ordinary and greatness of Lei Feng’s spirit.

After the baptism of time, the ardent enthusiasm of generations of Communists has created a spiritual monument of the Chinese nation.

Even though it has been turned back and forth, those collective memories that have always been cherished by people are the cohesion of spirit, the precipitation of value, and the recognition of culture. In the new era, they will still be eagerly responded and called out emotionally.

Looking at the five thousand years of excellent Chinese culture and red revolutionary culture, rooted in the fertile soil where heroes are born, the communists’ enthusiasm for Lei Feng’s spirit reflects the vast starry sky of advanced socialist culture and radiates a never-fading ideology.

The spirit of Lei Feng is passed on from generation to generation, continuing to write the praise of life in the new era

“Lei Feng!”

“arrive!”

This kind of ceremony has lasted for more than half a century in Lei Feng’s company. Every night roll call, Lei Feng was the first to be called, and all the officers and men of the company answered in unison.

On April 7, 2012, “Lei Feng Company” held a late roll call. Every night roll call, the first person to call is “Lei Feng”, and the officers and soldiers of the whole company answer in unison.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xin

“Be the seed of Lei Feng’s spirit, and broadcast Lei Feng’s spirit on the land of the motherland.” Xie Zhengyi, then the instructor of the “Lei Feng Company”, recounted the plenary meeting of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Second Session of the Twelfth National People’s Congress in March 2014. The words of encouragement from above were engraved in my heart and turned into actions.

When people are in the company, they use the name of “Lei Feng Passbook” to help the poor and help the poor, and donate to support their education; The spirit of Lei Feng is an unswerving life choice.

Because the respect for truth, goodness and beauty has never changed, Lei Feng’s spirit is like a burning torch, lighting up the good deeds of ordinary people and warming the corners of society.

On February 5, 2023, in Liang Village, Litang Town, Binyang County, Guangxi, the police from the Binyang Station Police Station helped the elderly Huang Aiming out of the house. The 92-year-old Huang Aiming is a local old man with five guarantees. For more than ten years, on weekends and holidays, young police volunteers from the police station will bring some daily necessities to visit the elderly, chat with her, and help her with housework.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Boan



An old man named Bai Fangli in Tianjin supported poor students by pedaling a tricycle, and realized the dream of more than 300 children to go to school; Ding Yunxin in Zhengzhou, Henan, “Taxi Lei Feng Team” shuttled through the streets and alleys, serving more than 100,000 people voluntarily; Shijiazhuang “Grandma Lei Feng” Jin Guofang, serving community residents for 30 years after retirement…

Because the yearning for a beautiful homeland has never stopped, Lei Feng’s spirit is like the seeds of dandelions, rooted in the land of China, and spread in the hearts of the people.

On March 7, 2022, at Nanjing South Railway Station, Gu Juan, a staff member of the “158” Leifeng service station, accompanied blind passengers waiting for the train to enter the station.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ji Chunpeng



“You have a new whistle list that has been successfully accepted and is being transferred to the relevant disposal unit.” In Lei Feng’s hometown – Wangcheng District, Changsha, Hunan, the innovative implementation of the “Lei Feng Whistle” project has been highly praised by the people.

As soon as the “whistle” blew, everyone responded to everything, not only successfully opened up the “last mile” of grassroots governance, but also effectively promoted community harmony and social civilization.

“Lei Feng is a model of the times, and Lei Feng’s spirit is eternal. To realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, more models of the times are needed.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s call aroused more struggle and perseverance.

Whether it is “Lei Feng Volunteer Service Team”, “Lei Feng Taxi”, or “Lei Feng Police Station”, “Lei Feng Demonstration Point”, from Lei Feng’s hometown to China, all walks of life strive to inherit the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation in the name of Lei Feng Lei Feng spirit, represented by the volunteer spirit, has become a common practice in the new era and is becoming more and more popular.

On September 29, 2015, “Daughter of Dunhuang” Fan Jinshi was at the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Sun Zhijun)



In the Spring Festival of 2023, “Daughter of Dunhuang” Fan Jinshi still chose to stay in Mogao Grottoes. The 84-year-old has left more than 50 years of her youth in the boundless desert, and she still has to keep ahead of time and use digital means to realize the “permanent youth” of Mogao Grottoes.

The individual and the country, the ego and the big ego, self-interest and altruism… The “meaning of life” that Lei Feng once pursued continues to write a tribute to life in the new era.

In the ward where Academician Lin Junde was still wearing an oxygen mask and working with a tube when he was dying, in the loneliness of Wang Jicai guarding Kaishan Island for 32 years, the “railway couple” Lei Jie and Hao Kang met closely at 0:37 On the embracing platform, after the Luding earthquake in Sichuan, Luo Yong and Gan Yu went to the dam to release the flood to save the downstream villages… The example leads to tears, and the great spirit arouses a lot of pride!

One person, one job, one thing in life. Ordinary and trivial things can be full and rich, and trickles are bound to converge into rivers and seas.

On March 5, 2022, in Shuangyong Park, Jiangdu District, Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, students of Jiangdu District No. 2 Middle School picked up garbage during the theme activity of learning from Lei Feng. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ren Fei)



Knock on the door of a non-profit organization to fill in a volunteer form, lend a helping hand to neighbors who need help in a timely manner, and work hard and tenaciously in daily work…

As General Secretary Xi Jinping said: “We must learn not only Lei Feng’s spirit, but also Lei Feng’s practice, and transform lofty ideals, beliefs and moral character pursuits into concrete actions, reflect them in ordinary work and life, and make our due contributions. , to pass on the spirit of Lei Feng from generation to generation.”

Not long ago, a special “Chasing ‘Feng’ Youth ‘Dawn’ I’m the Best” Learning from Lei Feng activity was held at the first “Lei Feng Primary School” in Zhejiang Province – Shuguang Primary School in Jindong District, Jinhua City.

“I’m a student of Lei Feng Primary School, and I aspire to be a boy chasing ‘Feng’!”

Enthusiastic children’s voices swearing oaths resounded throughout the campus. In front of the young and tall statue of Lei Feng, the students solemnly took pictures and made vows of youth.

In Beijing, the capital, young pioneers from Haidian Experimental Primary School used their spare time to do voluntary work and clean the campus; in Zaozhuang, Shandong, teachers and students from Renmin Road Primary School went to the community to pick up garbage; in Yibin, Sichuan, volunteers from Chongwen Experimental Primary School sent warmth to the elderly in nursing homes …

Famous names are immortal due to inheritance, and monuments will last forever in struggle.

Through the vast history, the spirit of Lei Feng has been deeply integrated into the blood of the Chinese nation, propping up the confidence of the Chinese people, and merging into the torrent of the times.

Facing the magnificent future, we firmly believe that in the great journey towards national rejuvenation, the spirit of Lei Feng will burst out with more dazzling light and inspire the majestic power of the new era!

