On the evening of March 2, 2023, in order to actively practice the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the symposium on “commemorating the 60th anniversary of Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation writing the inscriptions for Comrade Lei Feng” The No. 1 Middle School of Changyuan City carried out the theme activity of “Learning the Spirit and Renewing the Blood”, organized teachers and students of the school to watch “Footprints: Learning from Lei Feng’s Good Example (Episode 27)”, determined to pass on the Lei Feng spirit from generation to generation on campus.

Over the past 60 years, Lei Feng’s name has been known to every household, Lei Feng’s deeds have been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and Lei Feng’s spirit has nourished the hearts of generations of Chinese people. Qiao Anshan, Guo Mingyi and others followed in the footsteps of Lei Feng, and practiced the noble qualities of loyalty, selfless responsibility, and dedication in ordinary positions, practiced Lei Feng’s spirit with practical actions, and strived to be Lei Feng’s successors, and won everyone’s admiration and respect .

Through watching the documentary, the teachers and students really understand the profound connotation of Lei Feng spirit. They will form a good atmosphere of “learning from Lei Feng every day, always having Lei Feng, and everyone being Lei Feng” in the campus in the future, and promote the development of good behavior habits of all students in the school. Improving the civilized etiquette education in our school, calling on more young people to take the initiative to help others, and doing their best to practice the spirit of Lei Feng has played a good role in promoting. (Picture authorized by Changyuan No. 1 Middle School)

