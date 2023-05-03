The spirit of thick cultivation gathers the strength to forge ahead丨The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics inspires Longjiang ice and snow culture

A great cause breeds a great spirit, and a great spirit advances a great cause. At the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics Summary and Commendation Conference, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly, “The participants in the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics have jointly created a great mind in the process of bidding, organizing, and holding the Winter Olympics. The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics is the overall situation, self-confidence and openness, overcoming difficulties, pursuing excellence, and creating a better future.” The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics is the precious spiritual wealth of the Chinese nation. Strong spiritual power. Heilongjiang is the “leader” of ice and snow sports, with a long history of ice and snow culture and distinctive features. Making good use of and carrying forward the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics has important enlightening significance for the continuous innovation and high-quality development of Heilongjiang ice and snow culture.

The leadership of the party is the foundation of the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics

The strong leadership of the Communist Party of China is the foundation of the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Under the leadership of the party, the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics is in line with the Chinese sports spirit with the quality connotation of “keeping the overall situation in mind and facing difficulties”, and greatly enriches the Chinese sports spirit with the unique connotation of “confidence and openness, pursuit of excellence, and mutual creation of the future”. The era connotation of sportsmanship. During the Beijing Winter Olympics, Chinese athletes fulfilled the requirements of moral gold medals, style gold medals, and cleanliness gold medals with practical actions, and achieved both achievements and spiritual civilization.

The struggle is the source of the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Beijing Winter Olympics is a major landmark event held during the critical period when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country are moving towards the second centenary goal. At present, the main contradictions in our society have undergone significant changes. Building a sports power and pursuing a better life have become the internal motivation for the Chinese people to build and realize their dreams. Every process of bidding, organizing, and holding the Beijing Winter Olympics was extremely arduous and hard-won. The majority of participants did not stop at all times, took one step at a time, and one day at a time, fulfilling the solemn promise of the “two Olympics” as wonderful, demonstrating the firm belief and strong confidence of the Chinese people in building a sports power.

The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics is the concentrated expression of the Chinese spirit

The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics is a new spectrum of the spiritual pedigree of the Chinese Communists. The leadership of the party runs through the entire chain of bidding, preparation and holding of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. And enriched and developed the spiritual pedigree of the Chinese Communists with the great spirit of party building as the source.

As a new symbol of the Chinese spirit, the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics provides new spiritual momentum for advancing great causes and realizing great dreams. The vast number of Beijing Winter Olympics workers inherit the spiritual genes of the Chinese nation that love the motherland, unite and unite, love peace, strive for self-improvement, be full of dreams, and be good at creativity, practice the spirit of the times of reform and innovation, and superimpose the global epidemic pandemic amidst major changes unseen in a century Under the severe situation of the current situation, we should focus on the “big country”, face the difficulties, fulfill the solemn promise of dedicating a “simple, safe and wonderful” Winter Olympic Games to the world, and practice the Chinese nation’s mission with practical actions. Great creative spirit, great struggle spirit, great unity spirit, great dream spirit. The vast number of volunteers provided heart-warming services with youth and dedication. Under the epidemic situation, tens of thousands of staff in the closed loop left their homes and forgot themselves and persisted for several months, showing a touching spirit and sense of responsibility.

Accelerate the release of the potential of the ice and snow industry

The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics is the most precious spiritual wealth left to us by the Beijing Winter Olympics. It reflects a colorful spiritual spectrum and shines even brighter in the new era. The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics with the overall situation in mind and facing up to difficulties has enriched the connotation of the Chinese sports spirit and is an outstanding achievement of the inheritance and innovation of the Chinese sports spirit in the new era. It not only provides value guidance for the prosperity of ice and snow sports culture and the promotion of the development of ice and snow sports, but also plays a role in uniting people’s hearts in implementing the national fitness-for-all strategy, improving the comprehensive strength of competitive sports, and accelerating the development of the sports industry.

To carry forward the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics and inspire the development of ice and snow culture in Heilongjiang, we must adhere to the unified leadership of the party, strengthen top-level design, and mobilize the active participation of the broadest masses of the people. Encourage and encourage us to keep the overall situation in mind in the development of the ice and snow industry, with lofty aspirations, take it as our responsibility to win glory for the country, take it as an honor to make contributions to the country, and have the courage to undertake the mission and responsibility. Face up to difficulties, work hard, persevere, and maintain a high morale to face challenges head-on. Pursue excellence, adhere to the highest standards and strictest requirements, and constantly break through and create miracles.

The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics encourages us to accelerate the release of the development potential of the ice and snow sports industry, and vigorously promote the practical construction of “ice and snow are also invaluable assets”. Strengthen the ice and snow industry, expand the ice and snow economy, and strive to write a new chapter in the development of Heilongjiang’s ice and snow industry.

Liu Mengnan Li Chengchao Sun Haili(Author unit: Liu Mengnan, Li Chengchao: Harbin Institute of Technology; Sun Haili: Qiqihar University)