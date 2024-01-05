The Spiritual Capital of the Kingdom Fez

Hosts the 2nd session of the National Leather Exhibition

Under the theme :

“The leather sector: a fundamental pillar, a brilliant past and a future that requires further development. »

Mohammed Drihem

The Chamber of Crafts of the Fès-Meknes Region, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Crafts and the Social and Solidarity Economy, the Wilaya of the Fès-Meknes region, the Council of the Fès-Meknes Region, the Community Council of Fez, and the Prefectural Council of Fez, and in coordination with the Regional Directorate of Traditional Crafts and the Social and Solidarity Economy of Fez, are organizing the 2nd edition of the National Leather Fair, under the theme: “The leather industry: a basic pillar, a brilliant past and a future that requires further development”.

Scheduled for the period from January 5 to 14, 2024 on the square adjacent to the Hay Tarik Book Center, in the spiritual capital of the Kingdom; this 2nd edition of the National Leather Show; aims to revitalize and promote craftsmanship through distinguished promotion of its trades to the public, and to create and consolidate new dynamism in the field of marketing and promotion of craft products in the leather sector and enable visitors to discover the creativity of traditional artisans representative of leather crafts and to exchange experiences and knowledge with each other.

More than 120 exhibitors from various regions of the Kingdom of Morocco will participate in this national event, which will take place over a total area estimated at four thousand (4,000) square meters, representing artisans, small and medium-sized craft businesses and cooperatives. professionals working in the leather sector, as well as players specializing in technical equipment for this sector.

The National Leather Exhibition is distinguished by the availability of special spaces for artistic objects and products of graduates of vocational training institutions, a youth pavilion, a commercial pavilion intended for sale, a pavilion for technical equipment, an institutional pavilion, in addition to a special pavilion. : Space for children.

In its second edition, the Salon National du Cuir will welcome personalities known at the local, regional and national level specialized in this field and plans seminars, round tables and specialized seminars on the leather sector which will also be organized throughout the days of the show and hosted by experts and researchers in the field.

Alongside this event, artisans will benefit from a range of training aimed at strengthening their capacities and increasing their knowledge in this area.

This exhibition will celebrate the most eminent artisans and maalmin who have shone in the leather sector. Artistic evenings will also be organized throughout the days of the Salon, which will be performed by artistic and folk groups of authentic Moroccan heritage.

It should be noted that the first session of this fair was organized in 2019 and saw the participation of 104 exhibitors of both sexes from different Moroccan cities. The number of visitors to this event reached around 100,000 male and female visitors, and the number of transactions was set at 5,320,000.00 dirhams.