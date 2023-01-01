Listen to the audio version of the article

Joseph Ratzinger left a spiritual testament. Here is the complete text released by the Vatican: «﻿If in this late hour of my life I look back on the decades I have covered, the first thing I see is how many reasons I have to be thankful. I give thanks first of all to God himself, the giver of every good gift, who has given me life and guided me through various moments of confusion; always getting up every time I started to slip and always giving me the light of his face again. Retrospectively I see and understand that even the dark and tiring sections of this path were for my salvation and that it was precisely in them that He guided me well”.

«I thank my parents – Ratzinger wrote – who have given me life in a difficult time and who, at the cost of great sacrifices, with their love have prepared for me a magnificent home which, like a clear light, illuminates all my days until today. My father’s lucid faith taught us children to believe, and as a signpost it has always been firm in the midst of all my scientific acquisitions; my mother’s deep devotion and great goodness is a legacy for which I can never thank enough. My sister has assisted me for decades selflessly and with loving care; my brother, with his clarity of judgment, his vigorous resolution and serenity of heart, has always paved the way for me; without his continuous preceding and accompanying me I would not have been able to find the right way».

«From the heart thank God for the many friends, men and women, whom He has always placed beside me; for collaborators at all stages of my journey; for the teachers and pupils He has given me. I entrust them all gratefully to his goodness. And I want to thank the Lord for my beautiful homeland in the Bavarian Prealps, – he writes again – in which I have always seen the splendor of the Creator himself shine through. I thank the people of my homeland because in them I have always been able to experience the beauty of faith again. I pray that our land will remain a land of faith and please, dear compatriots: do not let your faith distract you. And finally I thank God for all the beauty that I have been able to experience in all the stages of my journey, especially in Rome and in Italy which has become my second homeland. To all those I have wronged in any way, I sincerely ask for forgiveness.”

Firm in the faith, Ratzinger’s warning: «What I said earlier to my compatriots, I now say to all those in the Church who have been entrusted to my service: remain firm in the faith! Don’t get confused! It often seems that science – the natural sciences on the one hand and historical research (in particular the exegesis of Sacred Scripture) on the other – are able to offer irrefutable results in contrast with the Catholic faith. I have lived the transformations of the natural sciences since ancient times and I have been able to see how, on the contrary, apparent certainties against faith have vanished, proving to be not science, but philosophical interpretations only apparently due to science; just as, on the other hand, it is in the dialogue with the natural sciences that faith too has learned to better understand the limit of the scope of its affirmations, and therefore its specificity”.

«I have been accompanying the path of theology for sixty years, especially of the biblical sciences, and with the succession of different generations I have seen theses collapse that seemed unshakable, proving to be mere hypotheses: the liberal generation (Harnack, Jülicher, etc.), the existentialist generation (Bultmann etc.), the Marxist generation. I have seen and continue to see how the reasonableness of faith has emerged and is emerging again from the tangle of hypotheses. Jesus Christ is truly the way, the truth and the life – and the Church, with all his insufficiencies, is truly his body. Finally, I humbly ask: pray for meso that the Lord, despite all my sins and insufficiencies, welcomes me into the eternal abode», Ratzinger concludes in his spiritual testament.