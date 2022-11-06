





Yunyou-20, J-16, and Attack-2 drones fluttered their wings for the first time at the China Air Show

——The spokesperson of the Chinese Air Force introduced the relevant situation of the Air Force’s participation in the 14th China Air Show

The 14th Airshow China will be held in Zhuhai, Guangdong from November 8th to 13th. Chinese Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke said on the 6th when introducing the air force’s participation in the air show, that the J-20, Yun-20 and Air Police-500, H-6K, Hong-9B and other 50 types of weapons and equipment will be concentrated at the air show. At the China Air Show for the first time, Yunyou-20, J-16, and Attack-2 drones fluttered their wings for the first time. This year’s historic achievement demonstrates the phased achievements of the modernized strategic air force construction.

At this air show, the J-20 will be displayed in a multi-aircraft formation, and will be displayed at Zhuhai Airport for the first time. The J-20 is a new generation of stealth fighter jets independently developed by China. It participated in the China Air Show in November 2016 and displayed its first public flight. In recent years, the J-20 has fluttered its wings in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, playing an increasingly important role in military training and preparations for the new era. Yunyou-20 is China‘s new generation of aerial refueling equipment, which can effectively enhance the long-range mobility of the aviation force. It has carried out aerial refueling training with the Air Force fighter “Three Musketeers” such as the J-20, J-16, and J-10C for many times, enhancing the air force aviation force. Remote mobility. In the battle of the Taiwan Strait, the J-20 and Yunyou-20 flew high, improving the ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Air Police-500 and H-6K were displayed statically, and the Chinese Air Force selected multiple types of main battle equipment for systematic display, reflecting the phased results of the modernized strategic air force construction. The H-6K, known as the “God of War”, has flown over the Bashi Strait, the Miyako Strait, the Tsushima Strait and the Taiwan Strait in recent years. A new track for a strong army.

At this air show, the Air Force’s new field and new combat forces also have a new display. The Strike-2 UAV, which was demonstrated in flight for the first time, is a medium-to-high-altitude long-endurance surveillance and strike-integrated UAV system developed by China. It is an important weapon and equipment for border patrol and combating terrorism. Wuzhen-7, Wuzhen-8, Wuzhen-10 and other UAV equipment will be displayed statically on the ground. In the new era of military training and preparations, the Air Force’s UAV units are deeply integrated into the actual combat training system, which fully demonstrates the Air Force’s significant progress in using advanced combat methods and accelerating the improvement of the system’s combat capabilities.

At present, the two aerobatic teams, “August 1” and “Red Eagle”, who will perform at the same time at the air show, are conducting flight training in Zhuhai. This air show is the 10th time for the Air Force Bayi Aerobatic Team to participate in the China Air Show. In recent years, the Air Force Bayi Aerobatic Team has participated in international air shows such as the Moscow Air Show, the Singapore Air Show, and the Dubai Air Show, and performed J-10 aerobatic performances in Pakistan, Malaysia, Thailand and other countries, drawing a “Chinese business card” , to demonstrate the “power of China“.

The Air Force Aviation University “Red Eagle” aerobatic team, which is an “academic” aerobatic team of the Air Force, is participating in the China Air Show for the third time. The “Red Eagle” aerobatic team is equipped with a new generation of subsonic jet J-8 trainers independently developed by China. Since its establishment in 2011, the “Red Eagle” aerobatic team has played an important role in deepening flight teaching and helping pilots grow, inspiring pilots to be inspired, pursue excellence, and shoulder the heavy responsibility of building a world-class air force.

The sky is the air defense line of national security and a safe passage for people to travel. Air traffic control guards the sky for thousands of miles, and builds the road to the sky together. At this air show, the Air Force set up an air traffic control exhibition hall for the first time to introduce the “air traffic police” to the public, preach the knowledge of air traffic control, and make the homes above the people’s heads more peaceful and peaceful.

(Xinhua News Agency, Guangzhou, November 6th)



