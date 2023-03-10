The spokesperson of the Hunan delegation held the second press conference at the resident

Strive to turn “golden ideas” into high-quality development “golden keys”

Huasheng Online, Beijing, March 10th (all-media reporter Deng Jingjing and Sun Minjian) On the evening of March 10th, the Hunan delegation at the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a second press release at the station. Xinhua News Agency, CCTV and mainstream media in the province Journalists participate in the release.

(On the evening of March 10, the Hunan delegation at the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a second press conference at the station. Wang Xiangqian, the spokesperson of the Hunan delegation, introduced the proposals and suggestions of the representatives of the Hunan delegation. Huasheng Online All-Media Reporter Tang Jun photo)

Wang Xiangqian, spokesman of the Hunan delegation, said that during the conference, the 118 NPC deputies elected by our province shouldered the great trust of the people, conscientiously performed their duties and put forward 13 proposals and 471 suggestions, including 7 suggestions from the whole delegation.

In terms of bills, representatives put forward 5 new bills on big data and the protection of traditional villages; proposed 7 amendments to laws such as the Civil Air Defense Law, the Negotiable Instrument Law, and the Anti-Unfair Competition Law; Rape of minors has put forward 1 decision.

In terms of suggestions, there are 75 pieces of development planning, 65 pieces of agriculture, 55 pieces of industrial energy, 25 pieces of urban construction and environmental protection, 24 pieces of finance, taxation and finance, 53 pieces of trade, transportation, culture and tourism, 85 pieces of education, science, culture, health and sports, 56 pieces of social construction, and the construction of the rule of law. 29 cases, 4 cases of National People’s Congress work. Among them, representatives of party and government leading cadres took the lead in putting forward 80 high-quality suggestions.

The proposals and suggestions of the representatives of the Hunan delegation were formed on the basis of in-depth investigations in the early stage. Based on the reality of Hunan and focusing on the overall situation of the country, they involved a wide range of fields and highlighted key points. They focused on promoting high-quality economic development, building a modern industrial system, and promoting coordinated regional development. Comprehensively promoting rural revitalization, improving and safeguarding people’s livelihood, etc., not only did the “subtraction” of quantity, but also realized the “addition” of quality, and made Hunan’s voice and contribution to the good start of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Hunan Wisdom.

According to reports, after the closing of the conference, the Provincial People’s Congress will assist representatives to strengthen ties with the National People’s Congress and national ministries and commissions, strive to bring more “Hunan elements” into national planning and planning, and strive to turn the “golden ideas” from the people into economic and social development. The “golden key” of high-quality development.