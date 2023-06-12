The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce Answers the Reporter’s Question on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Sanctions on Chinese Entities and Individuals on the Grounds of Iran-related Issues – Xinhua English.news.cn

A reporter asked: Recently, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions on some Chinese entities and individuals on the grounds of involvement in Iran’s missile and military projects. What’s China‘s comment?

A: The US imposed sanctions on some Chinese companies and individuals on the “Specially Designated Nationals List” on the grounds of alleged involvement in Iran. China objects to this.

The U.S. approach lacks factual basis and due process, and damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals. The US should stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies and individuals. China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals.