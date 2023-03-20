Every AI Express, according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on March 20, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs answered reporters’ questions about the attacks on Chinese-funded private enterprises in Central Africa.

Q: According to reports, an attack on a gold mine in Central Africa resulted in casualties of many Chinese citizens. Does China know the details of the incident? How is the security situation at the site?

A: On March 19, Beijing time, an armed attack on a Chinese-funded private enterprise took place in the Central African Republic, killing nine Chinese citizens and seriously injuring two. General Secretary Xi Jinping attached great importance to this and made important instructions, requiring all efforts to treat the wounded, deal with the aftermath in a timely manner, punish the perpetrators severely in accordance with the law, and ensure the safety of Chinese citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, activated the consular protection emergency mechanism immediately, was on duty 24 hours a day, and lodged representations with the Chinese and African embassies in China. The Chinese ambassador to Central Africa is urgently working on the work of the Chinese and African side. The working group of the embassy in Central Africa has rushed to the location of the incident to coordinate with all parties to deal with follow-up matters.

At present, some countries in Africa and other countries have high security risks. The security risk level of the Central African Republic except the capital Bangui is red, which means extremely high risk. For a period of time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly issued safety reminders, calling on Chinese citizens and companies in high-risk areas to evacuate as soon as possible to maintain their own safety. Here, we once again remind Chinese citizens to pay close attention to and attach great importance to the safety reminder of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, do not go to high-risk areas, and evacuate people who have been in high-risk areas as soon as possible. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to work with competent authorities and local people’s governments, and guide Chinese embassies and consulates abroad to take further effective measures to fully safeguard the safety of Chinese citizens and enterprises in Africa.