The spot “Mi raccomando” wins the NC AWARDS — idealista/news

Yesterday evening, the 17th edition of the NC Awards was held at the East End Studios, which rewarded the best communication campaigns in Italy. Among the 41 campaigns in the final, the super jury, made up of over 40 managers of the top spender companies on the market, also awarded the latest spot of idealista in the TV/CINEMA spot category, together with prestigious international brands.

“We are happy with this success because it is the result of a journey made over the years together with idealista. The fainting spot is conquering the public, of all ages, but also industry professionals and this is a great satisfaction for us!” comment Gibbo&Lori, creators of the campaign”.

“The prestigious recognition enhances the creative effort of a brand that has managed to build a strong and distinctive brand identity over time,” commented Vincenzo De Tommaso, idealista’s Communications Manager. “It is a new stage in a journey that brings idealista to the fore of excellence in the panorama of Italian communication and consecrates Gibbo&Lori as one of the most talented creative partnerships in the sector”.

The duo has signed commercials destined to make the history of our costume for idealistic, such as “Love at first sight”, known to most as “Succhino?”, or “Ciao Papà”, the award-winning campaign for Pride which affirms the courage of a a brand capable of having its say through initiatives that know how to entertain and make people think, always with a smile.

