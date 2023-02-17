143 companies released 3658 jobs

The “spring breeze” of employment in Yanfeng District continues to warm people’s hearts, helping citizens achieve employment “at their doorstep”

Hengyang Evening News (all-media reporter Li Jianping, correspondent Xie Zhihui) On February 16, the second large-scale on-site job fair of the 2023 “Spring Breeze Action” and “Employment Assistance Month” in Yanfeng District continued to be held on the popular Dayang Department Store section of Jiefang Avenue. . 143 companies released 3,658 job positions on the spot, and simultaneously pushed the company and job demand information online to help citizens achieve “doorstep” employment.

The reporter learned on the spot that compared with the first large-scale on-site job fair of “Spring Breeze Action” after the Spring Festival in Yanfeng District, this event attracted 30 new recruitment companies and more than 800 new jobs. Participating in the on-site recruitment are not only traditional enterprises covering the fields of manufacturing, commercial trade, communication services, logistics and distribution, but also many new business enterprises such as software technology and new media companies. Among them, software development engineers, network anchors and other positions have an average monthly salary of more than 10,000 yuan.

With the changes in the situation of epidemic prevention and control, many enterprises in our city have accelerated the pace of resumption of work and production, and the labor market for talents has also accelerated. After randomly interviewing several job seekers on the spot, the reporter found that everyone’s focus on employers is mainly on salary structure, work location, benefits, and development opportunities. important aspects of attention. At the same time, representatives of recruiting companies and job seekers agreed that the new recruitment model combining online and offline is more convenient, efficient, accurate and pragmatic.

The recruitment booth of TBEA, a key enterprise in the power transmission and transformation industry chain in Yanfeng District, continued to be hot. “The company has received a number of overseas orders at the beginning of the year, and needs to expand and expand enrollment in Hengyang, and there is a large job gap.” The person in charge of the company’s recruitment said that in order to attract more talents, he and his colleagues arrived at the site at 8 o’clock in the morning. All the preparations are done. As of 12 noon, they have received more than 80 resumes.

Mr. Xie, a migrant worker in his early 50s from Longqiao Village, Yueping Town, Yanfeng District, has worked in Guangdong and other places for many years and has skilled welder and fitter technical experience. Soon after entering the field, he reached an employment agreement with a machinery manufacturing company in Yanfeng District. “The salary is relatively high, the system of rest and vacation is standardized, and the place of work is not far from home. For me, who is ‘old and young’, I definitely don’t want to ‘wander in another country’.” Mr. Xie told me with a silly smile. reporter.

According to statistics, as of 14:00 on the same day, more than 3,300 job seekers had been attracted to the event site, and the simultaneous online “live broadcast” attracted a total of 48,000 online onlookers, and 1,568 people reached employment intentions.