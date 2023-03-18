The scene of the opening ceremony.

From March 17th to 19th, the 23rd Yabuli Chinese Entrepreneurs Annual Conference was held in Yabuli. This year’s annual meeting is jointly hosted by the Heilongjiang Provincial Government and the Yabuli Forum Council for the first time. The theme of the forum is “Promoting Entrepreneurship and Concentrating on High-quality Development”. The main theme of this year’s annual meeting is “Challenges and Opportunities of Chinese-style Modernization”.

Time is of special significance

This year’s annual meeting of the forum is held at a critical time and has a great impact. During the two sessions of the country this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a series of strategic deployments to vigorously promote Chinese-style modernization, adhere to the “two unwavering” and accelerate the development of the private economy. This forum is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The forum activities held under the symposium attracted the full attention of the society and the high attention of all parties.

Currently, Heilongjiang Province is making every effort to promote high-quality development. Accelerate the construction of the “4567” modern industrial system, namely: create four new economic development engines of digital economy, biological economy, ice and snow economy, and creative design industry; cultivate and strengthen five strategies of aerospace, electronic information, new materials, high-end equipment, and intelligent agricultural machinery Emerging industries; Empowering and upgrading the six traditional advantageous industries of energy, chemical industry, food, medicine, automobile, and light industry; Accelerating the promotion of information services, modern finance, modern logistics, service-oriented manufacturing, tourism and health care, elderly care, cultural entertainment The development of 7 service industries will drive rapid economic growth with the high-quality development of modern industries. Accelerate the construction of a new highland for my country’s opening up to the north, create a characteristic cross-border industrial chain and industrial clusters, and build a new layout for cross-border industrial development that interacts with foreign trade ports in the front and production bases in the rear, and adapts the trade structure to the product structure. Judging from the data for the first two months of this year, Heilongjiang Province’s industrial output value, social zero, import trade, and taxation growth rates are all higher than the national average, and the momentum is good.

Heilongjiang Province fully supports the development of private economy. Last year, the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to support the development of private enterprises, successively held business environment conferences and capacity building conferences, comprehensively carried out business environment construction, made every effort to optimize the rule of law environment, provided high-quality and convenient services for market players, and made every effort to create investment depressions and hot spots for business development , has formed an atmosphere to support the development of private enterprises, the ability to serve private enterprises has been continuously improved, and the business environment is getting better and better.

Taking root for more than 20 years, it is time to set sail

In 2001, Tian Yuan, the founder of China Futures, and a group of the most thoughtful private entrepreneurs in China at that time founded the “Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum” in Yabuli, Heilongjiang. So far, the forum has developed into one of the most influential platforms for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas in China First, it always takes “helping and caring for the growth of more emerging enterprises and entrepreneurs, and promoting entrepreneurs to become an important construction force for society and the country” as a consistent purpose.

As a well-known social platform for private entrepreneurs, Yabuli Forum has been rooted in Longjiang for 23 years to hold forum annual meetings, industry

Summits and other forms bring together governing companies, industry elites, and partners to exchange ideas, collide with wisdom, and transform results, making positive contributions to the development of Longjiang. Heilongjiang, as the permanent site of the Forum and an important partner, the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government attach great importance to the in-depth cooperation with the Yabuli Forum, and join hands with the “promising government and effective market” for precise docking, supporting and witnessing the development and growth of the entrepreneurs of the Forum. Supporting mutual development has yielded fruitful results.

Integrate into the new era and build a new platform

Fully integrate and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the National Two Sessions, take high-quality development as the main line to boost Chinese-style modernization, adhere to the strategic determination of “two unshakable” and “three unchanging”, and “combine private enterprises and Private entrepreneurs as their own”, “The development environment of the private economy will be better and better, and the development space will be bigger and bigger” and other central planning blueprints, which have been transformed into the service of party committees and governments at all levels in Heilongjiang Province “Private entrepreneurs write new entrepreneurship History” construction drawings.

Promote high-end exchanges and cooperation. The forum brings together more than 100 high-end companies, leading companies, and industry leaders in the fields of digital, biology, finance, and manufacturing, focusing on cutting-edge technologies at home and abroad, advanced management concepts, and advanced economic thinking, etc. Ideas, build consensus, start cooperation, successfully created a high-end exchange, share opportunities, develop a win-win cooperation platform.

Concentrate on the development of the private economy. Thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on adhering to the “two unwavering” and “three unchanging” issues, set up topics such as boosting confidence, seizing opportunities, and driving innovation, open up ideas, share experience, and contribute to the Enabling and assisting the development of the private economy.

Help local development. With the theme of “Sharing New Opportunities for Industrial Revitalization and Co-Building a New Highland for Opening Up to the North”, the forum’s annual meeting will co-host the “Heilongjiang Industrial Investment and Open Cooperation Conference” with the opening ceremony of the annual meeting and make a joint voice. Integrating Longjiang’s resource endowment, industrial development, and opening up to the outside world and other elements of revitalization and development have demonstrated strong development advantages, released huge development potential, and brought sufficient development opportunities. During this event, Heilongjiang Province signed investment cooperation agreements with more than 100 enterprises, bringing in fresh water for local economic and social development.

Share new opportunities and create a new future

“Baichuanhui has a wide sea, and the wind is just right to sail.” Today’s era is an era of integrated development and win-win cooperation. We sincerely hope that all entrepreneurs and friends will actively participate in the development of Longjiang and jointly help Longjiang revitalize in an all-round way. Let us seek common development, share new opportunities for cooperation in this hopeful black land, and create a new future together!

Let us walk side by side and make the Yabuli Forum into “China‘s Davos, the world‘s Yabuli”!