The Spring Festival is approaching, and the New Year’s goods markets in various places are filled with a festive atmosphere. There are abundant commodities and sufficient supply, and the sales and purchases are booming.

The Strait Agricultural and Sideline Products Logistics Center in Minhou County, Fuzhou City is the largest agricultural and sideline products trading center in Fujian. As the Spring Festival approaches, the trading volume of agricultural and sideline products such as fruits and vegetables is also increasing day by day. Five professional wholesale markets for vegetables, fruits, meat, non-staple food and frozen products have a complete range of goods, and there is an endless stream of delivery vehicles.

Li Lin, a staff member of the Fuzhou Strait Agricultural and Sideline Products Logistics Center:At present, the daily vegetable inventory in our market is about 5,000 tons. Compared with the same period, our price has dropped by about 10%.

In a fruit market in Linfen, Shanxi, there are all kinds of fruits such as tangerines, dragon fruits, and cherries. There are a variety of fruit gift boxes for the New Year. Fruit gift boxes such as kiwi fruit and citrus are very popular in the sales of New Year products.

Ji Xintao, a citizen of Linfen City, Shanxi Province:The quality is very good and the price is very suitable.

Xu Xinqiang, person in charge of a fruit market in Linfen City, Shanxi Province:There are more than 120 merchants in our fruit market, the daily return volume is more than 400 tons, and the daily sales volume is more than 300 tons.

In order to ensure the freshness of the Tangerines sold around the Spring Festival, Yongfeng County, Jiangxi Province adopted the technology of keeping the trees fresh by covering the canopy with film, allowing the fruit to grow on the orange trees and prolonging the harvesting time of the Tangerines. In the past few days, more than 3,000 acres of Shatang oranges in the local area have begun to be picked and marketed. Villagers are busy picking, sorting, packing, and sending them to all parts of the country in the base.

Li Dongwei, person in charge of Shatangju Base in Enjiang Town, Yongfeng County, Jiangxi Province:Now, the temperature is lower and the storage period is longer. This year’s prices are much better than previous years. It is mainly sent to Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia. Now it is mainly for the New Year, and the daily shipment is about 68,000 catties.

