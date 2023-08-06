«The spring of my life» with Colapesce and Dimartino debuts on Sky Cinema and streaming NOW

Arriva in first tv on Sky THE SPRING OF MY LIFEfilm debut of Colapesce and Dimartino – who are the protagonists of the film, authors of the story and of the screenplay and of the original soundtrack – Sunday 6 August at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Due, streaming on NOW and available on demand.

Awarded with two Nastri d’Argento, one for Best Soundtrack to Colapesce and Dimartino and the Hamilton Behind The Camera-Nastri d’Argento, the film is a road movie directed by Zavvo Nicolosi in which the two protagonists will find themselves grappling with a daring, surreal and poetic journey, in a land populated by characters between the eccentric and the fairytale and unexpected special musical guests. Beyond Stephanie Roccain the role of the agent of the two protagonists, e Conrad Fortuna, also in the cast Madame, Brunori Sas, Erland Øye e la Comitiva e Roberto Vecchioni.

THE SPRING OF MY LIFE it is a production WILDSIDE, a company of the FREMANTLE group, and VISION DISTRIBUTION. Co-produced by SUGAR PLAY, in collaboration with SKY and in collaboration with PRIME VIDEO.

Colapesce and Dimartino are an Italian musical duo formed by Lorenzo Urciullo (Colapesce) e Anthony DiMartino (Dimartino). Their career started in 2012 with the release of the album “The mortals“, which has met with great success with critics and audiences. Among their main successes there are songs like “Completely“, “Copperfield“, “Social Love” e “Toy Boy”, in which they combine indie-pop sounds with ironic and sophisticated lyrics. They participated for the first time in the San Remo Festival in 2021 with the song “Very light music“, finishing in fourth place and winning the Critics Award My Martini. colander e Dimartino are among the most interesting and original realities of the Italian music scene contemporary, with a multifaceted activity between songs, soundtracks and cinema. Their music has a refined style that combines modern sounds with evocative lyrics, combining melancholy and refinement of lyrics with modern indie-pop sounds, creating a sparkling mix suitable for feeling lighter.

SYNOPSIS – Two friends. A common musical past and a future to be written. In the true sense of the word. After the breakup of their professional partnership and a long period of silence, Antonio (by Martin) contact Lorenzo (colander) for a new, mysterious and fascinating project. Acting through their eccentric agent Stefania (Stephanie Rocca), enthusiastic about the idea. This time the stakes are very high and the compensation so attractive that it manages to dismantle Lorenzo’s initial distrust that he decides to take a plane from Milan and fly to Palermo. Thus he will discover that Antonio has joined the Ancient Semenite Order, an ambiguous, self-styled new age environmental group, from which he has been commissioned to write a book on the legendary places of Sicily – which have always been a secret dream of both. To do this, the two friends will have to embark on a reckless and daring journey to discover unusual places on the island, inhabited by bizarre and bizarre characters – a race against time since the Semenites have imposed pre-established stages and a very tight deadline. Along the way, in which reality will surpass the wildest imagination, Antonio and Lorenzo will come to terms with their past and with themselves, to rediscover the value of their friendship. Until a shocking revelation.

THE SPRING OF MY LIFE – Sunday 6 August at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Due, streaming on NOW and available on demand.

TAll Sky football and entertainment – Valid until 3 September 2023

Sky TV + Sky Calcio €14.90 per month for 18 months

Subscribe now or request a free call for info!

04/07/2023, Milan – Simone Rossi for “Digital-News.it”

Between first releases and libraries, the serial offer on Sky and NOW is boundless, with many titles capable of intercepting audiences of all ages and with the most diverse tastes. Three channels entirely dedicated to TV series – Sky Atlantic, Sky Serie e Sky Investigation – act as a prestigious showcase for the most anticipated international novelties, the longest-running and most iconic franchises (CSI, One Chicago, Law & Order), to the Italian and group Sky Original series, to the great classics: titles that have made – or are writing in recent years – the history of TV (Game of thrones e House of the Dragon, Gomorrah, Chernobyl, The Last of Us e Successionjust to name a few).

A very rich proposal, made even more extensive by the Sky Studios productions arriving soon. For a set that has just closed, in Cinecittà, that of M. The son of the century, others will soon open. The first clapperboard of the dramedy is taking place right now They Killed Spider-Man – The True Story of the 883directed by Sydney Sibilia, and that of the second season of Call My Agent – Italiawith an exceptional parterre of new guest stars, as are the filming of the new episodes of Block 181, again in collaboration with Salmo, for a second season still set among the multi-ethnic communities of Milan. Furthermore, the new crime series is now in development The bad (working title) on the dark side of Milan half a century ago, inspired by the highly successful Sky Original docu-series La Mala. Bandits in Milan; And Pedestriansin the role of a police inspector who is the spiritual heir of the character immortalized by Bud Spencer in the saga of films dedicated to the investigation of Commissioner Rizzo.

Another great TV series year has just begun with brand new episodes, from the end of June, of And Just Like That…, the new chapter of an absolute cult like Sex and the City which sees the return of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon (and the highly anticipated cameo of Kim Cattrall), exclusively and simultaneously with America.

It will be a summer marked by great titles from a stellar cast. In July, among others, the British spy story debuts A spy among uswith Damian Lewis (also very soon in the last season of Billions) and Guy Pearce, and the Sky Original crime drama set in Australia The last boss of Kings Cross, with Tim Roth; in August it will be the turn of the new season of Winning Time – The rise of the Lakers dynasty, starring John C. Reilly, Jason Segel, Adrien Brody, Michael Chiklis and Sally Field (plus Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes playing none other than Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar); and of Billions, with Damian Lewis back in the cast to join Paul Giamatti for the final season. While in September the new season of Dominawith Kasia Smutniak who returns to wear the wonderful tunics (designed by the Oscar® winner Gabriella Pescucci) of Livia Drusilla, third wife of the first Roman emperor Caesar Augustus.

Autumn, on the other hand, sees the arrival of three new Italian Sky Original titles: the mystery drama A summer agowith Lino Guanciale and Filippo Scotti grappling with a mystery that unfolds between 1990 and the present day; Unwanted – Hostages of the seafreely adapted from “Bilal”, the investigative book by the undercover journalist Fabrizio Gatti on the journey he undertook among the migrants along the Sahara routes; All we have left is the crime – The series, the sequel in six episodes of the beloved time travel saga with the protagonists of the film trilogy Marco Giallini, Gian Marco Tognazzi, Giampaolo Morelli and Massimiliano Bruno. Plus, new episodes of a hugely popular new addition from last season, The Gilded Agesigned by a real institution in the field of costume dramas: sir Julian Fellowes, who after having outlined the vices and virtues of the English nobility of the early 1900s (Downton Abbey) now chronicles the late nineteenth century American Gilded Age. And then the long-awaited return of one of HBO’s flagship titles, True Detectiveabout a disturbing case set this time in the ice of Alaska, with the Oscar® winner Jodie Foster and the former boxer Kali Reis.

2024 promises to be no less exciting with the return of some of last season’s most popular TV series, of which Sky and NOW will also exclusively offer the new seasons, and the debut of already eagerly awaited novelties, such as HBO titles The Regimecon Kate Winslet e Hugh Grant, e The Sympathizer by Park Chan-wook, starring Robert Downey Jr., e M. The son of the century from Antonio Scurati’s Strega bestseller, starring Luca Marinelli as Benito Mussolini in an ambitious Sky Original series directed by Joe Wright. And yet the first TV series of the D’Innocenzo brothers, Dostoevskywith Filippo Timi tormented detective, the new season of Call My Agent – Italia; The Art of Joy by Valeria Golino, from the scandalous posthumous novel by Goliarda Sapienza; A love with Stefano Accorsi and Micaela Ramazzotti and dozens of other titles.

Now you can watch Sky sports in streaming!

Join NOW to watch F1®, MotoGP™

UEFA Champions League, Serie A and more.

Click here and discover all the active offers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

