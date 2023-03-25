news-content”>

His compositions are legendary. His Spring Sonata too. From the Epoch Times Music series, for lovers.

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) was a famous German composer and pianist. Here his Spring Sonata, Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major, Op. 24 in a shot with Leonidas Kavakos (violin) and Henry Pace (Piano).

Allegro 00:35 Very expressive adagio 10:39 Joke: very cheerful 5:02 pm Rondo: happy but not too much 18:21

Ludwig van Beethoven is considered the most performed classical composer, his compositions are legendary. His spring sonata was created in 1801 and he dedicated it to Count Moritz von Fries. The count was one of Beethoven’s patrons, to whom he also dedicated other works, including the seventh symphony.

Beethoven was born in Bonn, then the capital of the Electorate of Cologne, and moved to Vienna in the early 1920s. He studied with Joseph Haydn and quickly gained a reputation as a virtuoso pianist.

From 1796 Beethoven gradually became deaf. As his hearing deteriorated, he turned more to composing – struggling for every note and every detail.