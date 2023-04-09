Juventus (7th) could have gotten closer to Atalanta but is still four points behind it after their 2-1 defeat at Lazio.

The Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (38) and Mattia Zaccagni (53), who also provided the assist for the first goal, scored for Lazio. For ‘Juve’ the Frenchman Adrien Rabiot (42) had provisionally tied.

Zaccagni’s goal was preceded by a touch of genius from Spaniard Luis Alberto, who deflected with his heel to serve the ball to his teammate.

“Yesterday in training we did almost the same action, but then the defender intercepted it. Today it worked perfectly!” Zaccagni told DAZN.

This defeat halts the rise of Juventus, which continues to be hampered by the fifteen-point penalty suffered in January for accounting fraud.

The ‘bianconero’ team will try to get back on track on Thursday, when they host Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

Lazio consolidates in second place. However, the fight for the title is difficult since the leader Napoli, who won 2-1 in Lecce on Friday, has a 16-point lead.

Sampdoria, bottom

In the rest of the games of the day, the disappointing draw of Fiorentina (9th) 1-1 at home against La Spezia (17th) stood out.

Hellas Verona (18th) is still in relegation but is close to four points behind La Spezia thanks to its agonizing 2-1 victory over Sassuolo (12th), with a goal from Argentine Adolfo Gaich at 90+5.

Much worse is the outlook for the historic Sampdoria, which remains bottom of the table after losing 3-2 at home to a direct rival, Cremonese (19th), thus leaving the last place in the standings. The goal of his victory was already signed at 90+5 by Leonardo Sernicola.

Sampdoria is 11 points from the salvation places and seems to have a difficult time avoiding relegation to Serie B.

In the other match on Saturday, Udinese (10th) and Monza (13th) drew 2-2 in a duel between formations based in the quiet area.