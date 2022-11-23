Home News The squeeze on “open and close” shops is coming, here’s how it will work
The squeeze on "open and close" shops is coming, here's how it will work

With the 2023 budget law comes the squeeze on the so-called “open and close” companies, elusive companies, in many cases foreign, which after opening a VAT number and working for a few months, disappear, without fulfilling the obligations to pay taxes and of social security contributions. Now the government, explained Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is intervening with “a rule to combat unfair competition from businesses” which “open, do not pay a euro to the state coffers, close before the checks, disappear and start over” .

Control instruments

The measure provides for the introduction, as part of the controls under the responsibility of the Revenue Agency, Guardia di Finanza and Inps, of alert indices on the risk analysis of the so-called “open and close” mechanism. In the event of an alert, the Agenzia delle Entrate summons the owner of the VAT number affected by these indices, with the possibility, in the absence of adequate explanations, to arrive at the closing of the VAT number, with a request for surety for any new opening requests.

The League’s idea: surety of at least 20,000 euros

The League claims the birthright of the law. In 2010, Massimo Bitonci, undersecretary at the Ministry of Enterprise and historic Northern League exponent, had brought a similar proposal to Parliament (“then it passed in the first reading in the budget law – he says – but was then quashed because it was contested as a discriminatory rule for VAT numbers foreign”). At the beginning of the legislature, Salvini’s party deposited a bill in the Chamber, again signed by Bitonci, which provides for a surety, bank or insurance guarantee, of no less than 20 thousand euros in favor of the Revenue Agency, from the companies and of citizens of states not belonging to the European Union. The surety has the purpose of guaranteeing any payments of taxes and contributions due in the exercise of the activity, and is returned upon cessation of the activity after all payments have been made.

