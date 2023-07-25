The Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress recently held its fourth meeting, during which it reviewed the draft of the Criminal Law Amendment (XII). In addition to this important legislative agenda, the committee also made two notable appointments. Wang Yi was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Pan Gongsheng was appointed as the Governor of the People’s Bank of China. These appointments signal a reshuffle of key positions within the Chinese government.

This news has created a buzz in social media and news outlets. Speculation regarding the fate of Qin Gang, a prominent figure in Chinese politics, has also been circulating. A sudden meeting in Beijing has raised questions about what will happen to Qin Gang, and it is expected that his destiny will be revealed soon. The Voice of America Chinese website is particularly keen to uncover Qin Gang’s future.

Meanwhile, the Economic Observation Network highlights the significance of the Fourth Session of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress, emphasizing the importance of closely following its developments. The network emphasizes that this session has potential implications for a variety of sectors, and its outcomes are likely to impact the Chinese economy.

Adding to the intrigue surrounding the National People’s Congress, a mysterious emergency meeting was held at dawn, further fueling speculations about Qin Gang’s future. Reports suggest that Qin Gang may be resigned tomorrow, and Belarusian diplomats have allegedly revealed some secrets about him. Additionally, there are rumors that the Chinese Communist Party has secretly armed a Russian army.

Amidst these developments, the Voice of America Chinese website questions the disappearance of Qin Gang, referring to him as the “Full Moon Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.” The website notes that the current Foreign Minister of China seems unable to provide any answers regarding Qin Gang’s current situation.

As this news continues to unfold, it will be interesting to see how the appointments and other developments within the Chinese government will shape the country’s domestic and international policies. The public is eagerly awaiting official announcements and further details regarding these significant changes.

