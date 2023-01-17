The Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held its first meeting Yi Lianhong presided over and delivered a speech

2023-01-17

On January 16, the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress was held in Hangzhou. Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting. He emphasized that the new era and new journey have given new missions and new tasks, and it is necessary to show new attitudes and new actions. The Standing Committee of the new Provincial People’s Congress must adhere to a high political position, high efficiency in performance of duties, high level of work, and high standards, earnestly perform the functions entrusted by the Constitution and the law, work hard, move forward courageously, and strive for a Chinese-style modernization of Zhejiang. Contribute to the power of the NPC and demonstrate the responsibility of the NPC.

Yi Lianhong pointed out that the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress must sharpen its political awareness, uphold the party’s overall leadership over the work of the people’s congress, forge the “two establishments” and “two maintenances” into its soul, and practice the “big country” and “heaviest responsibility” In practice, “comprehensive leadership” and “comprehensive leadership” are implemented in practice. It is necessary to strengthen the self-confidence of the system, promote the theory and practice of the National People’s Congress, keep upright and innovative, the “Chinese system” must be faithful and firm, and the “National Congress story” must be told in depth and deeply, and the “practice brand” must be more clear Brighter, more creative. It is necessary to forge ahead with self-improvement, help the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang, make every effort to build a new pattern of good law and good governance, strive to open up a new path of rigid supervision, strive to stimulate new vitality in the work of representatives, and vigorously expand new horizons in concepts and methods. It is necessary to strengthen ourselves, improve the ability and level of the Standing Committee to perform duties, effectively identify the “position” and “responsibility”, coordinate the promotion of “learning” and “doing”, coordinate the “discussion” and “decision”, and always achieve “diligence” ” and “Lian”.

Yi Lianhong emphasized that this year is the first year of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress. The beginning is a decisive battle, and the start is a sprint. After this meeting, according to the deliberation opinions of the representatives of the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, we must promptly revise, improve, issue and implement the main points of work of the Standing Committee and a package plan for legislation, supervision, decision-making, and representative work. All special working committees and agencies must act quickly to continue the work of the new session of the National People’s Congress and work hard to write a new chapter for the work of the National People’s Congress in Zhejiang.

The meeting notified the division of labor among the members of the director’s meeting; studied the “Rules of Procedure of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Congress” and “The Rules for the Members of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Congress”; voted through the “Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s The Decision of the Ten Spirits to Strengthen Self-Construction”. The deputy director and secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress attended the meeting. Relevant persons in charge of the provincial government, provincial supervisory committee, provincial court, and provincial procuratorate attended the meeting.

Before the meeting, Yi Lianhong also presided over the first meeting of directors of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress. The meeting studied and determined the division of labor among the directors’ meeting members, studied the rules of procedure of the directors’ meeting, researched and put forward the proposed agenda for the first meeting of the Standing Committee and the “Decision of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Congress on In-depth Study and Implementation of the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Strengthening Self-construction (Draft) )”, to inform the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress of the main work in the recent stage, etc.