On the morning of January 16, the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held its first meeting of directors. Xu Qin, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Provincial People’s Congress Party Secretary and Deputy Director Wang Yongkang, Deputy Directors Jia Yumei, Nie Yunling, Li Xiangang, Gu Zhenchun and Yang Tingshuang attended the meeting.

On the morning of January 16, the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held its first meeting of directors.

Xu Qin said that the just-concluded First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress elected a new leadership team of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress. We must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we must faithfully perform the duties entrusted by the Constitution and laws, fulfill our duties, work diligently, and demonstrate our commitment to the Party Central Committee and the Party Central Committee with practical actions. General Secretary Xi Jinping, absolute loyalty to the people of Longjiang.

Xu Qin emphasized that the leadership of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress must strengthen political construction, insist on studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as the main line throughout the work of the National People’s Congress, and consciously be a staunch supporter and loyal practitioner of the “two establishments”. Adhere to the highest political principle of the party’s overall leadership, and ensure that the work of the people’s congress is always carried out under the leadership of the party. It is necessary to focus on the center, serve the overall situation, highlight key points, focus on the major decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee, focus on the thoughts and wishes of the people, do a good job in legislation and supervision, and continue to create a new situation in the work of the people’s congress in the new era. We must uphold the supremacy of the people, always put the people in the highest position in our hearts, adhere to the feelings of serving the people, closely contact the people, reflect the wishes of the people, safeguard the rights and interests of the people, improve the well-being of the people, better play the role of representatives, and continuously develop the whole process of people’s democracy. It is necessary to maintain the unity of the team, strictly implement the political life within the party, strictly implement democratic centralism, and promote the formation of a good atmosphere of unity and solidarity. It is necessary to innovate and improve the various work systems of the people’s congresses, and promote the rule of law, standardization of work processes, and standardization of office operations. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of ability and style, fully implement the important requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “five details”, continuously improve the level of ability to perform duties, continue to change the work style, and make good use of the “four systems” to effectively ensure the implementation of various tasks. We must earnestly assume the political responsibility for comprehensively and strictly governing the party, resolutely implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, adhere to the party spirit, party style, and party discipline, take the lead in achieving integrity and self-discipline, strive to create a good political environment, and strive to establish a solid foundation in the construction of a diligent and honest Longjiang. Provincial People’s Congress good image.