On January 20, Chen Jinhu, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, earnestly studying and implementing the spirit of the “two sessions” of the province.

The meeting pointed out that the convening of the provincial “two sessions” is of great significance for uniting and inspiring the people of the province, further unifying ideas, building consensus, boosting confidence, comprehensively promoting the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu, better shouldering new missions, and writing a new chapter. very important. General Secretary Xi Jinping was unanimously elected as a deputy to the National People’s Congress. It is the common will of more than 800 representatives of the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress. It reflects the heartfelt support of more than 85 million people in Jiangsu. Strong confidence in the future. The general secretary’s participation in the election in Jiangsu this time is a result of the great trust, great encouragement, and great care of the general secretary and the Party Central Committee for the cadres and masses in Jiangsu. We feel extremely honored, inspired, and proud.

The meeting emphasized that we must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, comprehensively study and fully grasp the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the spirit of the “two sessions” of the province, concentrate our efforts, and work hard to achieve better results. Demonstrate the responsibility of “walking ahead, taking the lead, and making more contributions”, and strive to write the answer sheet of Changzhou for Chinese-style modernization.

It is necessary to build loyalty and closely follow General Secretary Xi Jinping to forge ahead on a new journey. It is necessary to take General Secretary Xi Jinping to participate in the election in Jiangsu and be unanimously elected as a deputy to the National People’s Congress as a powerful driving force for the whole city to start a business, encourage the cadres and the masses to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. Strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, and follow General Secretary Xi Jinping to forge ahead on a new journey and make contributions to a new era.

It is necessary to convey quickly and thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the “two sessions” of the province. It is necessary to closely integrate the study and implementation of the spirit of the “two sessions” of the province with the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with the implementation of the spirit of the Central and Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference, and with the implementation of the spirit of the Municipal Party Committee Plenary Session and the Municipal “Two Sessions” Combined, the spirit of the provincial “two sessions” will be effectively transformed into a strong driving force for officers and entrepreneurship, and transformed into real work performance, so as to ensure a good start and a good start for the whole year’s work.

It is necessary to work hard and show greater achievements in the overall situation of the province’s modernization drive. Xin Changxing, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, emphasized in his speech at the first meeting of the 13th Provincial Political Consultative Conference that we must continue to take on the role of daring to act, dare to break through, dare to act, and dare to pioneer, and continue to gather the majestic power of innovation, entrepreneurship and creation. Governor Xu Kunlin pointed out in the provincial government work report that the most important thing is hard work. We must give full play to our own advantages on the new journey, vigorously implement the “532” development strategy, and make new and greater contributions to the overall development of the province. It is necessary to insist that projects are king, continue to develop major projects, and promote early start, early construction, early completion, and early production of projects. To enlarge the industrial advantages. Introduce major policies, focus on the new energy industry’s “two super trillion” goals, promote the deep integration of “storage, distribution and use”, strive to create a national strategic emerging industrial cluster, and create a new energy capital. To speed up the energy level. Concentrate efforts to promote the construction of the “Two Lakes” innovation zone, accelerate the construction of landmark projects such as Changzhou South Railway Station and the Headquarters Economic Zone, promptly promote the Changtai Railway and Yanyi Railway, and coordinate the promotion of the revival of the old city and the construction of a new high-speed railway city. To improve people’s livelihood and well-being. Comprehensively launch the “six common” series of people’s livelihood business cards, strengthen inclusive, basic, and comprehensive people’s livelihood construction, coordinate and solve outstanding problems such as “one old and one young”, and carry out the renovation of old communities and the installation of elevators in existing houses Wait for the people’s livelihood.

It is necessary to work together to form a greater joint force in strengthening and improving the work of the “two courts” of the people’s congress, the CPPCC and the judicial inspection in the new era. It is necessary to strengthen and improve the work of the people’s congress in the new era, fully support the city’s people’s congress and its standing committee in efficiently performing their duties and serving the overall situation, and constantly enrich the Changzhou practice of people’s democracy throughout the process. Further strengthen and improve the work of the CPPCC, consolidate and develop the broadest patriotic united front, and strengthen the construction of special consultation institutions of the CPPCC. Do a good job in the work of the “two courts” of the legal inspection, so that the rule of law becomes the core competitiveness of the city.