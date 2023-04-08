On April 7, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Political Bureau meeting of the CPC Central Committee on March 30 and the fourth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and to study the city’s implementation work. Luo Zengbin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the whole party is a major effort made by the Party Central Committee to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and mobilize all comrades in the party to unite and struggle to complete the central task of the party. The deployment is a major deployment to further promote the new great project of party building in the new era. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly expounded the significance and goal requirements of carrying out theme education, made a comprehensive deployment of theme education work, and provided a fundamental basis for carrying out theme education. We must earnestly study and understand, and do a good job in implementing it.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, adhere to the integration of learning, thinking, application, and unity of knowledge, faith, and action, and combine thematic education with the implementation of major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee. Implement the combination of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches on Hainan’s work and the spirit of instructions, accelerate the construction of the core area of ​​the free trade port, focus on promoting high-quality development, deepen reform and innovation in key areas, continue to improve people’s livelihood and well-being, and focus on preventing and resolving various Risks, non-stop promotion of comprehensive and strict party governance, and effectively transform the enthusiasm for learning and work radiated by thematic education into a powerful driving force for overcoming difficulties and starting a business. It is necessary to carefully organize the implementation, insist on the leadership to take the lead, integrate theoretical study, investigation and research, promote development, inspection and rectification, and form a long-term mechanism to ensure that practical results are achieved.

The meeting emphasized that the party committees (party groups) at all levels in the city must conscientiously fulfill the main responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, resolutely implement the “Regulations on Leading Cadres Reporting Personal Matters”, and promote the reporting system to play a greater role in comprehensively and strictly governing the party.

The meeting reviewed the city’s implementation opinions on comprehensively promoting the key tasks of rural revitalization in 2023, and required that we firmly adhere to the bottom line of ensuring food security and preventing large-scale poverty return, based on the reality of Haikou, expanding bases, building parks, engaging in processing, and creating brands , Expand the market, focus on accelerating the construction of modern agricultural parks, promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of rural industries, solidly promote the construction of livable and industrial and beautiful villages, and accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.











