The Standing Committee of the Haikou Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety, study and deploy grassroots convenience services and high-quality development of key parks-News Center-Nanhai.com

Haikou Daily, April 22 (Reporter Song Liangliang and Zhou Kun) On April 22, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety, study the implementation of Haikou’s opinions, and arrange and deploy relevant work.

Luo Zengbin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety, tighten the string of production safety at all times, do a good job in all aspects of production safety, and effectively safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property and the safety of society. The overall situation is stable. It is necessary to better coordinate development and safety, consolidate the responsibilities of all parties involved in safe production, and pay close attention to key areas such as road traffic, construction, urban gas, self-built houses, illegal modification of electric bicycles, as well as high-rise buildings, large commercial complexes, warehousing and logistics. In key locations such as hospitals, schools, and elderly care institutions, comprehensively carry out risk and hidden danger investigation and rectification, strengthen normal law enforcement and supervision, track the implementation of problem rectification, increase publicity and education, implement safety production responsibilities to the smallest work unit, and resolutely prevent Prevent major safety accidents from happening.

The meeting conveyed the requirements of learning from the speeches made by Feng Fei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Liu Xiaoming, Acting Governor of Haikou, during their research in Haikou, and studied the implementation opinions of Haikou City. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in grassroots convenience services. Adhere to the leadership of party building, give full play to the role of grassroots party organizations as a battle fortress and party members’ vanguard and exemplary role, focus on the construction of grassroots governance demonstration sites, adhere to the combination of self-government, rule of law, rule of virtue, and rule of wisdom, further improve refined management capabilities, and improve informatization Intelligent level, continuously optimize various convenience service measures, solidly promote the efficiency and empowerment of grassroots governance, and continue to enhance the satisfaction and sense of gain of the masses. It is necessary to promote the high-quality development of key industrial parks. Give full play to the role of the industrial park as the “main front” of economic development, continue to amplify the effect of the free trade port policy, strengthen institutional integration and innovation, further optimize the business environment, continue to promote the integration of industry and city, improve the industrial ecology, and cultivate and expand advantageous industrial clusters. In particular, it is necessary to intensify efforts to attract investment, aim at leading enterprises, and strive to achieve breakthroughs in attracting large projects.

The meeting studied the construction work of Haikou Municipal Government’s investment projects, requiring solid preliminary work, strengthening factor guarantees, scientific and orderly implementation, and providing solid support for high-quality economic and social development.

The meeting also studied other matters.











