The Standing Committee of the Haizhou District Party Committee held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting to focus on fulfilling the original intention and bravely shouldering the mission and doing good deeds

Date: 2023-02-08

Views: 14

Source: Haizhou Propaganda

Responsible editor: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small

On February 7, the Standing Committee of the Haizhou District Committee held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting. Ma Yongsheng, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work, made a special trip to the meeting to guide and comment. Members of the Second Steering Group of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting as nonvoting delegates. Li Zhijun, Secretary of the District Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Peng Futian, Secretary of the Party Group of the District People’s Congress, and Wei Hongbin, Secretary of the Party Group of the District Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting. The Standing Committee of the District Party Committee attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Li Zhijun reported the preparations for the 2022 democratic life meeting of the Standing Committee of the District Committee and the implementation of rectification measures, and conducted a comparative inspection on behalf of the Standing Committee of the District Committee. Members of the Standing Committee of the District Committee conducted self-examination one by one. All members of the Standing Committee focused on the theme, based on identifying and solving problems, and focused on finding their own gaps and problems from the “six leadership” aspects such as taking the lead to deeply understand the decisive significance of “two establishments”. Insufficient, carried out criticism and self-criticism. Everyone has a sincere attitude, seeks truth from facts, confronts difficulties with real actions, exposes shortcomings and exposes ugliness, and has managed to face up to and face problems head-on, reflecting mutual care, mutual love, and mutual help. Everyone listened to criticism with an open mind, accepted it sincerely, accepted it as it was ordered, and paid close attention to its implementation. This democratic life meeting has achieved the expected results, and it has set a good example for the leadership of the district above the department level to hold the 2022 democratic life meeting.

Ma Yongsheng pointed out in his comments that the democratic life of the standing committee of the Haizhou District Party Committee met the requirements of the Municipal Party Committee and created a high-quality and new atmosphere. Conduct comparative inspections on the content of the 6 key aspects, trace the source and investigate deeply. The questions are realistic, frank and sincere, profound and specific. The members of the team carried out sincere, active and healthy mutual criticism, and were able to make real problems and real problems. The leadership team and members of the team formulated rectification measures aimed at not only the outstanding problems that were found out, but also the long-term construction, which strengthened the team’s determination to start a business and pay close attention to implementation. In the next step of work, it is necessary to do a good job of reporting, report the situation report of the democratic life meeting to the municipal party committee in a timely manner, and do a good job in rectification and implementation to ensure that the problem is solved in place.

The meeting emphasized that members of the Standing Committee of the district committee should take the lead in playing the exemplary role of the “key minority”, take the lead in promoting the party’s fine style of work, and strictly compare the implementation rules of the newly revised eight central regulations, one by one, to implement the principles of governing the party and the party. Political responsibility, be the leader, builder, and maintainer of a good political ecology and social atmosphere, and make positive contributions to promoting Haizhou’s high-quality transformation and all-round revitalization!