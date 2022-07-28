The Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Convey, study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the opening ceremony of the special seminar on “Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” by leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels

Xu Qin presided over the meeting

On the morning of July 28, the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar of key provincial and ministerial leaders, and the spirit of the congratulatory letter to the World Youth Development Forum, and to study and implement the opinions. Convey the spirit of the “Look Back” meeting to further promote the rectification of rural household toilet problems and review relevant documents, listen to the summary report of the 2022 All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Chairman High-end Summit and the National Excellent and Powerful Private Enterprises Boosting Heilongjiang High-quality Development Conference series activities, research and deploy related activities Work.

Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that on the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee held a special seminar on “studying the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Party” for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. It is of great and far-reaching significance to take unified action and take a new road to take the test on the new journey. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly expounded the great changes in the past five years of work and the ten years of the new era, profoundly explained the major theoretical and practical issues of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and profoundly expounded on the party and the The major policies and action plans for the development of the country’s cause are of strong political, theoretical and instructive nature, and have laid an important political, ideological and theoretical basis for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Leading cadres at all levels in the province must thoroughly study and understand the ideological power, truth power and practical requirements contained in the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and unremittingly use the party’s innovative theoretical achievements to arm their minds, guide practice, and promote work, and effectively unify their thoughts and actions. To the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee. We must deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further strengthen the political consciousness of achieving the “two maintenances”, be loyal to the core, support the core, defend the core, closely follow the core, strictly abide by political discipline and political rules, and always work with Comrade Xi Jinping The CPC Central Committee, which is the core, maintains a high degree of unity, and internalizes the firm support for the “two establishments” and implements them in action. It is necessary to deeply study and understand the spiritual essence and rich connotation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the modernization of Marxism in China, the modernization of Chinese style, the central task of the party in the new era and the new journey, the comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, the party’s self The revolution is always on the road and other major ideological assertions, insist on strengthening the overall leadership of the Party and the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, continuously enhance political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and make every effort to promote socialist modernization. It is necessary to study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech as a major political task at present, conscientiously organize study and training, carry out in-depth publicity and propaganda, and make every effort to implement it.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the World Youth Development Forum reflects the high expectations placed on the youth by leaders of major parties and countries, clarifies the mission and responsibility of the younger generation in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and expresses the youth group to promote global development. eagerly anticipated. The Communist Youth League organizations at all levels in the province should conscientiously implement the spirit of the congratulatory letter, strengthen ideological and political guidance, put the leadership of the party throughout the entire process of the Communist Youth League construction and youth work, organize and guide the majority of young people to actively participate in the practice of Longjiang revitalization and development, and establish a global vision and world vision , deeply integrate into the world youth cooperation, and contribute youth power to global development.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on promoting the rural toilet revolution, improve political standing, adhere to problem orientation, consolidate work responsibilities, and comprehensively draw inferences from one case. 、According to local conditions, quickly and effectively carry out comprehensive investigation and rectification, use the “four systems” to promote the implementation of rectification, resolutely rectify fraud, and truly do good things well and do things practically.

The meeting pointed out that the 2022 All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Chairman’s High-end Summit and the National Excellent and Powerful Private Enterprises Boost Heilongjiang High-quality Development Conference were a complete success. In the next step, it is necessary to solidly promote the implementation of the contracted projects, do a good job in the follow-up docking and investment promotion, build a cooperation platform carrier, and improve the conversion rate of achievements, the rate of funds in place, and the rate of project start-up. It is necessary to improve supporting policies and measures, sincerely help enterprises to bail out, further optimize the business environment, and take multiple measures to support the private economy to become bigger, better and stronger, so as to empower the revitalization and development of Longjiang.

The meeting also studied other matters. (Source: Heilongjiang Daily reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu)

(Editors: Wang Sidi, Li Zhongshuang)

Share for more people to see