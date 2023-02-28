Home News The Standing Committee of the Heshan District Committee held a meeting
News

The Standing Committee of the Heshan District Committee held a meeting

by admin
The Standing Committee of the Heshan District Committee held a meeting
Release time: 09:43, February 28, 2023Source: Heshan DistrictViews:

On the morning of February 27, the Standing Committee of the Heshan District Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the in-depth study of Lei Feng activities, and to study and implement the opinions. District Party Secretary Zhang Chao presided over and delivered a speech. Xing Yufu, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee and Mayor of the District Government, Zhou Xiang, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, Tian Qingchang, Wang Chunlei, Su Yuxin, Wang Fei, Wang Junhong, and Guo Xueguang, members of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee participated. District leaders Qi Tielin, Lu Jun, Qin Xin’e, Ma Quanlin, and the main responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the district attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping fully affirmed the remarkable achievements of the Lei Feng learning activities in the past 60 years, profoundly clarified the eternal value of Lei Feng spirit, and put forward clear requirements for better carrying forward Lei Feng spirit on the new journey, so as to prepare for the next step for us Work provides the fundamentals to follow. It is necessary to deeply study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, firmly grasp the connotation of the Lei Feng spirit of the era, vigorously promote the Lei Feng spirit, organize and carry out voluntary services in a down-to-earth manner, and promote the activities of learning from Lei Feng to be integrated into daily life and become regular, so that everyone in the region can learn from Lei Feng and live at all times. Learning from Lei Feng, there is a strong atmosphere of Lei Feng everywhere.

See also  21 million people are in the same boat, Chengdu regains the big city fireworks, Chengdu fights against the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic observation_Sichuan Online

The meeting also studied matters such as holding the Fourth Session of the Twelfth National People’s Congress of Heshan District and the Second Session of the Ninth Heshan District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

You may also like

Lionel Scaloni will continue to lead the Argentine...

Change of mayors in the Board of Directors...

The 10 best books on populism

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Baoji Important News...

Relatives of two women reported their disappearance in...

Culture: Àndalas de Cultura, a virtual project on...

María Isabel Urrutia says that Petro did not...

Maddalena Pezzotti, “Vermilion drop” | Geopolitical News

Woman found dead in her home in Valledupar...

Cats, countless breeds in the world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy