On the morning of February 27, the Standing Committee of the Heshan District Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the in-depth study of Lei Feng activities, and to study and implement the opinions. District Party Secretary Zhang Chao presided over and delivered a speech. Xing Yufu, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee and Mayor of the District Government, Zhou Xiang, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, Tian Qingchang, Wang Chunlei, Su Yuxin, Wang Fei, Wang Junhong, and Guo Xueguang, members of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee participated. District leaders Qi Tielin, Lu Jun, Qin Xin’e, Ma Quanlin, and the main responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the district attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping fully affirmed the remarkable achievements of the Lei Feng learning activities in the past 60 years, profoundly clarified the eternal value of Lei Feng spirit, and put forward clear requirements for better carrying forward Lei Feng spirit on the new journey, so as to prepare for the next step for us Work provides the fundamentals to follow. It is necessary to deeply study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, firmly grasp the connotation of the Lei Feng spirit of the era, vigorously promote the Lei Feng spirit, organize and carry out voluntary services in a down-to-earth manner, and promote the activities of learning from Lei Feng to be integrated into daily life and become regular, so that everyone in the region can learn from Lei Feng and live at all times. Learning from Lei Feng, there is a strong atmosphere of Lei Feng everywhere.

The meeting also studied matters such as holding the Fourth Session of the Twelfth National People’s Congress of Heshan District and the Second Session of the Ninth Heshan District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.