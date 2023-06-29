The Standing Committee of the Kaiping Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to gather the majestic power of “rebuilding a new Kaiping”_Kaiping News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Yan Jianguang) On June 27, the Standing Committee of the Kaiping Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey and study the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee and the meeting of the Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee Standing Committee, and study the implementation opinions of Kaiping City. Yu Zhonghua, secretary of the Kaiping Municipal Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that the whole city of Kaiping must deeply study and understand the spirit of the provincial party committee plenary session, deeply understand the significance of the provincial party committee’s “1310” specific deployment, and gather the majestic power of “recreating a new Kaiping” on the new journey.

It is necessary to deeply understand the spirit of “anchoring a goal”, consciously guide Kaiping’s work with the overall goal of “walking in the forefront”, and start toward the new goal with the aggressiveness, hard work, and tenacity of “recreating a new Kaiping”, and strive to deliver A Kaiping answer sheet that is full of fineness and strives for the first place. It is necessary to deeply understand the significance of “activating the three major driving forces”, further enhance the ideological, political and action awareness of promoting reform, opening up and innovation, promote comprehensive deepening reform at a higher starting point, and promote high-level opening up with a broader perspective. Implement the innovation-driven development strategy with greater efforts, reshape the powerful power system of Kaiping’s high-quality development in the new journey, and compete for the lead on the high-quality development track with the determination of “starting a second business and starting from scratch”. It is necessary to deeply understand the rich connotation of “strive to achieve the ten new breakthroughs”, focus on the deployment requirements of the “ten new breakthroughs”, vigorously promote the spirit of “breakthrough”, the energy of “creation”, and the style of “doing”, and identify key areas to compete for ” The key point of tackling the “single champion” is to drive the overall leap forward with partial breakthroughs in key areas, and to demonstrate Kaiping’s responsibility in the realization of Guangdong’s “Ten New Breakthroughs”.

Focusing on the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern, we will strive to achieve the “eight major leaps” and write a new chapter in the new era of socialist modernization and high-quality development. Unswervingly integrate into the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and promote the comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up to achieve a new leap forward. Unswervingly adhere to the “manufacturing industry” and promote the construction of a modern industrial system to achieve a new leap. Unswervingly strengthen the work of educational science and technology talents in an all-round way, and promote a new leap in scientific and technological innovation capabilities. Unswervingly implement the provincial “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages”, and promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas to achieve a new leap. Unswervingly promote the construction of a strong cultural city, and promote the coordinated development of material civilization and spiritual civilization to achieve a new leap. Unswervingly promote the development of people’s livelihood, and promote common prosperity to achieve a new leap. Unswervingly promote the green and beautiful Kaiping ecological construction, and promote the construction of a modern and beautiful hometown of overseas Chinese to achieve a new leap. Unswervingly strengthen the party’s overall leadership and party building, and promote a new leap forward in the construction of a good political ecology.

It is necessary to strengthen organization and leadership, carry out extensive study and training and publicity and publicity, quickly set off an upsurge of study, publicity and implementation, and solidly promote the implementation of the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee and the enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee in Kaiping. It is necessary to adhere to the above rate, combine Daxing investigation and research, find out the entry point and focus of the work, form a detailed implementation plan based on the actual situation, and promote the implementation of the work by means of project management, list-based promotion, and implementation of the sales number system.